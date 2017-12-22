Glory of Garuda

more-in

Vedanta Desika, in his Garuda Dandakam, speaks of the glories of Garuda, the mount of Lord Mahavishnu, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. Desika says that when serpents that adorn Garuda spread their hoods, the gems in their hoods throw brilliant rays. These rays seem like a mangala harathi to Garuda.

There are four vyuha forms of Lord Narayana, namely Vasudeva, Sankarshana, Pradyumna and Aniruddha. Of these, Garuda is Sankarshana. Garuda has divided himself into five forms — Satya, Suparna, Garuda, Taarkshya and Vihageswara. These five forms correspond to the five Vayus — praana, apaana, samaana, udhaana and vyaana. Garuda’s talons are like goads that check the elephants guarding the directions. Garuda’s teeth look like Indra’s mighty weapon — the vajra.

Desika recounts the incident of the valakilya sages being insulted by Indra. The story goes that Indra and the valakilyas were on their way to sage Kashyapa’s yaga. The valakilyas were tiny and they fell into a puddle of water and Indra mocked them. The sages then performed a yaga, out of which emerged the Pakshindra — the king of all birds — and that Pakshindra was Garuda. To release his mother from bondage, Garuda went to fetch nectar in Indra’s abode, defeated him and carried away the nectar. The Mandara mountain was used to churn the milky ocean, which yielded nectar. Desika compares Garuda to the Mandara mountain and says that Garuda churns the Vedas and extracts Vidya from them. So Desika prays to Garuda asking for Brahma Vidya, for the ability to distinguish between knowledge worthy of acquiring and false knowledge. At the end of his Garuda Dandakam, Desika says that when a person recites Garuda Dandakam, attacks by enemies will be repelled.