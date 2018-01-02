Garuda’s grace

more-in

Lord Narayana in archa form is seen in many temples, where the processional deity is taken around the streets of the town in different vahanas. While the Lord looks bewitching no matter what vahana He mounts, yet pride of place in most temples belongs to the Garuda vahana. This is especially true of the Kanchipuram Varadaraja temple, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi, in a discourse.

Even little children look forward to the day on which Varadaraja is carried round on Garuda, and this is recorded by Doddayacharya in his Devadiraja Panchakam. What is the significance of Garuda? The Supreme One can be known only through the Vedas. But the Vedas are not easy to study. It is said that sage Bharadwaja spent 300 years studying the Vedas, extending his life span after every 100 years, through a request to Indra. But at the end of the three hundred years, Indra said that Bharadwaja’s knowledge was equal to a fistful of mud. If a sage even after studying the Vedas for three hundred years, ends up knowing only a small portion of it, can others understand the Vedas? So, does this mean that there is no way for ordinary mortals to understand the Supreme One? That is not the case. Garuda is the embodiment of the Vedas, and so worship of Garuda will give us knowledge of the Supreme One. Vedanta Desika’s Acharya Appullar taught Desika the Garuda mantra. Desika settled down in the temple town of Thiruvahindrapuram and ascending the Oushadagiri, he recited the Garuda mantra. Garuda appeared before him, and gave him an idol of Hayagreeva, and also taught him the Hayagreeva mantra. Vedanta Desika was a scholar par excellence and one can see how the grace of Garuda enabled him to use his inborn genius to endow us with many works that shed light on Visishtadvaita.