The Mahavira’s message

more-in

April 9 (Sunday) marks the 2,615th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the twenty fourth and the last Thirthankar. The day is known as Mahavir Janm Kalyanak. For the Jain community, this is a day of celebration as he is the one who taught people to live. No birth can be more important than his.

Bhagwan imparted some of the most important values that make lives simple, happy and worthwhile. These are non-violence, truthfulness and good character, aparigraha or non-greediness, and charity. With non-violence, he taught humankind to not hurt any living being. He insisted that one should never lie and should walk the path of truth, avoiding fights and contradictions. He wanted humans to keep only what they need and give away the rest in charity. All of these values help in living life in peace and with immense happiness.

Lord Mahavira also broke the barriers of caste, creed and religion, and gender. He said everyone is equal. He laid importance on purvajanam and punarjanam, to make it clear that your deeds today shape not only your future but also your next birth. If one does good karams (deeds), he or she will achieve salvation.

Lord Mahavira’s birthday is celebrated with much energy. Gatherings are organised, chanting of prayers is done and processions are taken out. Feeding the poor, as well as birds and animals, is the highest form of charity that should be carried out on this day. Another important aspect that one can adopt on this day is “forgiveness”.

Lord Mahavira has said that kshama is a practice everyone should adopt. Walking on the Bhagwan’s path can bring immense satisfaction in life, and Mahavir Jayanti is a reminder of that fact for everyone.

Naypadmasagarji Maharaj