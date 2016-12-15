Who bears the burden?

more-in

Sastras make it clear that each one’s life is the result of one’s past samskara and karma. So the present joy and sorrow in an individual’s life is not dependant on his present actions. The wise understand and accept this fundamental truth. They do not try to change the course of life, but pray to the Lord for protection from the consequences. They know that God takes up all the burdens and cares of his devotees, pointed out Swami Paramasukananda in a discourse.

But those who go out of the way and consciously look for enjoyment or wish to avoid the sorrows and difficulties get caught in the scramble of frustrations and confusion. They fail to accept the fact that they have already paid for their lot in their present life.

It is like the story of the village simpleton who carries the extra luggage on his head during a train journey thinking he has not paid the charges. He does not realise that the train bears the weight of all the passengers and their luggage, irrespective of whether it is borne by him or is placed beside him. To understand that the entire universe is created and maintained by the Lord with perfect precision is the basis for eliminating individual ahamkara. The Lord states in the Bhagavad Gita that such is His supremacy that He protects the entire universe in His own unique manner. His all pervading grace reaches out to take care of every individual’s requirements, material and spiritual, and also ensures that what is gained is protected and made beneficial to each one of them. When He is known as the Supreme Being who has neither beginning nor end, and an individual sees himself in the context of His greatness, one is automatically humbled and becomes His devotee.