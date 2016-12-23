more-in

God dwells in pure hearts. Love binds man to man, and God to man. He imbibes divine nature into sinners. That insight is Christmas — which is not a ritual but reality and revelation. Jesus came to seek and save the sinner, to heal the broken-hearted, to destroy demonic works and to establish his kingdom of peace and joy on earth where hostility, turbulence and division rule.

The glad tidings of his birth were brought first to simple shepherds through the angel Gabriel. Jesus is the Good Shepherd and the light of the world. Christmas banishes fear from man. Real Christmas is personal, believing, obeying and sharing the eyewitness of seeing God. Desire for lust, mammon, power and earthly positions make man restless because they are the tools of the devil, the enemy of man and God. Christmas is about giving, not grabbing. Simple shepherds bowed before the baby in the manger, in swaddling clothes, and worshipped their Chief Shepherd. On that silent night their shouts of joy could not awaken those around from their slumber.

The bright Star of Bethlehem led the wise men of the East to their king, the faithful star guiding them for two years. They might have appeared foolish to the world but they were successful in their life’s pilgrimage. Their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh symbolised their revelation of God. We can give without loving but we cannot love without giving. Amid fun and frolic and short-lived celebrations many could forget the real purpose of Christmas and God’s love towards the deprived and oppressed. The message of Christmas is that where there is hope, love, light and life, the plan and purpose of God will reach.

T. Prabhakara Rao