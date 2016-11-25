more-in

The act of giving to those in need has been praised by many Tamil poets, said Malayaman in a discourse.

We often turn away those who seek help from us. We see their persistent requests for help as a nuisance. But it is only natural that those who have should be approached by those who do not have, says the poet Ati Veera Rama Pandiyar.

The Tamil work Naruntokai says that it is the duty of those who are comfortably placed in life to give to those less fortunate.

Acts of charity must be viewed as the right thing to do, rather than as acts that are performed with the goal of attaining something.

Naladiyar, which is a Jain work, says that if a person gives to another expecting something in return, then his act of giving is not meritorious. It is then a loan that is given with certain conditions accompanying it.

Poet Mosi Keeranar says that charitable acts performed in the hope that these will help us in our next birth, are nothing but pure business transactions. A person who gives with this as his aim is only a merchant and not a virtuous person.

Helping others in the hope that this will fetch fame is akin to working for wages, because here one puts a value on charity, making it measurable in terms of rewards expected.

Purananooru tells the story of a king called Pegan who, when he saw a peacock shivering in the rain, draped his cloak over it. Acts of charity should be spontaneous like Pegan’s, prompted by concern for others. King Paari, likewise, used his royal chariot to prop up a vine that was trailing on the ground without a stake to support it.