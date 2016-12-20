Symbolism of the spear

more-in

Lord Shanmukha’s spear used to be worshipped and this is mentioned in Silappadikaram. Even today, in Sri Lanka, the spear is worshipped. The Lord was given the spear by Goddess Parvati in the town of Sikkil in Tamil Nadu and He used it in the coastal city of Tiruchendur to kill the demon Soorapadman. The spear is the embodiment of jnana, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. It is sharp, broad and long. Its length is symbolic of the many years of sustained study required to acquire jnana. Its breadth is symbolic of the many areas that need to be studied in order to acquire jnana. The sharpness indicates the sharpness of thought and analysis that will result from such a study. The spear actually defines what jnana is. The spear of Lord Shanmukha, therefore, is much more than just a weapon. It is a representation of the philosophical pursuits necessary to attain liberation from the cycle of births and deaths.

Using His spear, Lord Shanmukha killed Soorapadman, but he reappeared as a huge mango tree. The Lord then used the spear to split the tree into two. The demon then appeared as a rooster and as a peacock. The rooster became the Lord’s flag and the peacock became His mount. Three peacocks are spoken of with reference to Lord Shanmukha. The pranava is the peacock that is always with Him. During the war against Soorapadman, Indra, the Lord of the celestials, came as a peacock. Later, Soorapadman himself became a peacock and served as the Lord’s vehicle. When Soorapadman became the Lord’s vehicle, his bad qualities were destroyed.

The spear therefore physically eliminated the asura. But more importantly, it destroyed his wickedness, and that is the symbolic message of the story. Lord Shanmukha’s spear destroys ignorance and gives jnana.