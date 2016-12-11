Significance of Pranava

more-in

Several centuries after Avvaiyar in the Sangam period, there lived another woman poet who went by the same name. She wrote a religious work titled Avvaikural. It describes the code of conduct for ascetics. Some even consider it a guide book for spiritual aspirants, said Malayaman in a discourse.

It says that the Pranava mantra is the aim and also the fruit of spiritual texts. It says that one should focus on the brilliance of the Pranava and turn one’s thoughts towards Lord Siva. “If you understand that the Pranava is the embodiment of jnana, and that the Pranava is Siva, then you can attain the prerequisite qualities for attaining jnana,” says Avvaikural.

Just as oil is contained in a sesame seed, just as ghee is contained in milk, just as sweetness is inherent in sugarcane, so also the brilliance of Lord Siva is present in the Pranava.

Qualities like ahankara (ego) stand in the way of our acquiring jnana. Avvaikural says: “Think of Him always with bhakti. Think of all living things as God Himself and treat them with love. Lord Siva is the One who is present in all the ten directions and in the oceans too. He is present in every living thing born on this Earth and He is all encompassing. That which moves and that which does not — He is present in both. Realising God is the result of penance resorted to in previous births. If a good guru shows you the path that leads to Him, then Siva will be by your side always. He cannot be known by reading all the good literature that is available.”

Avvaikural also talks about Kundalini Yoga. With the mind as pedestal and consciousness as Siva Linga, focus on Him, says Avvaikural.