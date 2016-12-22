Recognising Him

more-in

Why is it that when the Lord took avataras, some were able to recognise him as the Supreme One, while others mistook Him for an ordinary mortal? It is because of their tamasic qualities that many failed to see the Lord as Paramatma. Their understanding was flawed. Those who lack the ability to comprehend would naturally mistake a rope for a snake. Those who recognised the Lord in His many avataras as the incarnation of the Supreme One were dear to Him. The Lord, who is the embodiment of simplicity, does not forgive those who harm His devotees. The Lord chose to stay with Vidura and not with Duryodhana. “Why won’t you stay with me? I am not your enemy,” protested Duryodhana. “That may be true. But you are the enemy of the Pandavas. And anyone who hates them is My enemy,” the Lord replied. So the Lord sees the enemies of His devotees as His enemies, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

For those who adore Him, even when they are placed in difficult circumstances, nothing affects them.

When Bhadrachala Ramadas was imprisoned, all the other inmates wondered how he ate the food supplied in prison without complaint, because the food was excessively salty. One day, they snatched the food served to Him and found that it was just as salty as what they ate. So the next day, after Ramadas had put the food into his mouth, they prised open his mouth and tasted it. They found that it was sweet.

There was a reason for the salty food turning sweet in his mouth. There was a Rama idol in the prison and Ramadas offered his food to the deity before eating it himself. And Rama, moved by Ramadas’ bhakti, turned the unpalatable food into tasty porridge.