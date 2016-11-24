Ramanuja’s doubt is cleared

more-in

Ramanujacharya wondered how Krishna, the Supreme One, could have been afraid of Yasoda, a mere mortal. How could she have tied Him up, the Acharya asked himself. The answer came to him through an incident in his life.

Ramanuja had a disciple called Vankipurathu Nambi, who wanted Ramanuja to teach him everyday rituals, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

Ramanuja assured him that he would, at the appropriate time. But given the many demands on his time, the Acharya was unable to teach Nambi. One day, while at Tirumala, Ramanuja decided to teach these rituals to Kooratazhvan and to Hanumath Dasar, who were both his disciples too. It so happened that, while he was teaching them the rituals, Vankipurathu Nambi turned up there. Ramanuja was afraid when he saw Nambi, because he recalled his promise to him that he would teach him (Nambi) the everyday rituals. Here, he was teaching two others, and Vankipurathu Nambi was now witness to it.

And then like a flash, the answer to his doubt about Krishna being afraid of Yasoda came to him. Ramanuja reasoned thus: “I am Vankipurathu Nambi’s Acharya. There is no need for me to be afraid of him, and yet here I am afraid of him. That being the case, why should the Lord not have been afraid of Yasoda?” If Ramanuja could be afraid of a devoted disciple, then why shouldn’t God who orders be afraid of the people He orders? The explanation is that in both cases, it was bhakti that mattered. Krishna knew of Yasoda’s love for Him, just as Ramanuja knew of Nambi’s bhakti towards him. The disciple’s devotion was what caused Ramanuja’s reaction of fear. Neither the Lord nor the Acharya wanted to hurt the feelings of a devotee.