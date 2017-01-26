Promise to protect

more-in

The tendency to seek help when caught in helpless situations is common to all. To whom can we turn to? To one who is sympathetic to the supplicant and to one who is also capable of extending the help needed, said Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. Only then can the distress of the seeker be alleviated. Two instances, in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, pertaining to Dasaratha and Takshaka respectively, illustrate that their application for help failed because the people whom they approached for help did not qualify for helping. Dasaratha seeks surrender at the feet of Parasurama who enters Mithila after the wedding celebrations are over. He pleads with Parasurama to restrain himself and avoid any tensions. This plea goes unheeded because Parasurama lacks compassion. Eventually, it is left to Rama to subdue Parasurama. In the case of Takshaka, he seeks asylum with Indra when the snake sacrifice of Janamejaya is in progress and all the snakes are summoned by mantras to enter the fire. Indra soon realises that he is unable to keep his word despite his assurance and willingness to help. He is forced to appear before the sacrifice along with Takshaka when he is summoned by the Veda mantra. His own state is in jeopardy. With the intervention of the sage Astika the danger to Takshaka and Indra is averted. The essence of Saranagati is based on the premise that one seeks the absolute power, the Almighty, who out of His infinite compassion takes different forms such as Rama, Krishna, Siva or Adi Sakti not only to protect those in distress but also to grant salvation. Rama’s vow to protect those who seek His feet rests on His supreme power and His compassion. It is a source of great strength to the jivatmas caught in samsara.