The power to think and discriminate is inbuilt in each one and is capable of safeguarding one’s moral stature, knowledge, self respect, etc. But there is the danger that this sense to discriminate can be dimmed and slowly lost by the force of repeated exposure to sense attractions. The mind can easily be led to believe that the sense objects are the sources of happiness and then it yields to their pulls.

The Gita states unequivocally: ‘By constant thinking of sense objects, one gets attached to them. Attachment leads to desire and this in turn morphs into anger. Anger unsettles even the most stable mind into a state of delusion and wrong perceptions. This causes the destruction of the intelligence in each one. When this sets in, there is nothing left but self destruction and ruin.’

The way sense objects instigate one to give vent to desire, anger and evil ways is exemplified in the case of Ravana, who is left with nothing to salvage because of his desire for Sita, pointed out Swami Paramasukananda in a discourse.

Soorpanaka, who is unable to fulfil her desire for Rama, uses Ravana in this context. She typifies evil association that has the strong power to sustain evil desires in people. She goads Ravana to aspire for Sita.

Ravana had no dearth of beautiful women from all quarters as his wives. But he becomes a victim to an irrational longing for Sita which proves suicidal. Ravana, known for his austere penance by which he gained unrivalled power in all the three worlds, faces defeat because of this.

When one goes out of the way to attain such desires, one does not realise he is losing himself. The irony is, when he gets the object of his desire, he is not able to enjoy it.