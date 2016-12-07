more-in

Saint Vallalar prays to Lord Shanmukha that he should never abuse others or covet what belongs to others. Greed is the driving force behind many of our sins. We alienate relatives and friends, because we are jealous of their possessions and even try to grab what belongs to others. But how long will

wealth last? And what is the use of wealth, if we have no one to call a friend? The Tamil work Naladiyar says that money is like a wheel. It never stays in one place. It keeps moving from one person to another. That is why we hear of families that were rich in one generation being reduced to abject poverty in the next.

While we sin in many ways, we are quick to point out the faults of others, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. Forgetting how many of our own actions fall in the category of sinful deeds, we turn round and say to others that they will be punished for their actions. Who are we to say this to anyone? A person who does wrong is going to have to pay for it. That is as certain as the fact that a ball bounced on a wall will come back to us. There is no need for us to point to others as sinners. Instead of mocking

others for their actions, it would be better for us to think of our own, and worry about how we are going to be punished for our many acts of omission and commission. We should think of how to purify ourselves.

Vallalar prays for a pure mind. It was only because Poosalar Nayanar had a pure mind, that he was able to build a temple for Lord Siva in his heart, a temple, which became the Lord’s abode of choice.