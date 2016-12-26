Nakkeerar’s criticism

more-in

Nakkeerar was a poet who features in Thiruvilaiyadal Puranam, which is a collection of miraculous deeds of Lord Shiva.

Once the Pandya king announced a reward for a poet who could, through a verse, tell what the king had been thinking of! There were many talented poets in his court. But there was a poor poet in the city of Madurai, whose skills in writing verse were mediocre. He had been serving Lord Shiva by offering Him flowers every day. This poet approached the Lord for help, for he and his family were in dire need of money, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. The king’s reward was a bag of gold, which the poor poet could do with. So the Lord gave him a verse, which detailed what the king’s thoughts had been, when he announced the prize. The poet took the verse to the king, who placed it before the poets of his court. They said the prize could be given to the poet.

But Nakkeerar found fault with the verse, and said it had flaws. The disappointed poet went back and complained to the Lord, who appeared before Nakkeerar, in the guise of a poet. He asked Nakkeerar what he found wrong with the verse, and Nakkeerar explained. The Lord then opened His third eye slightly. Nakkeerar saw this and said: “Even if Indra were to open his thousand eyes, I will still say the same thing.” Lord Shiva then opened His third eye fully and scorched Nakkeerar, who, unable to bear the heat, jumped into the temple tank.

While rejecting the verse, Nakkeerar had spoken ill of the Goddess, and that was the reason for the Lord’s anger. The Lord then forgave Nakkeerar, when the latter realised his mistake and composed verses placing both the Lord and the Goddess on par.