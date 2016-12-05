Learning from Acharya

more-in

Srimad Bhagavatam tells the story of Dhruva, who went to the forest to undertake penance. Narada appeared before him and asked him if he could withstand a severe penance. Dhruva, who was only five years old, said he could do penance, no matter how difficult it was. Dhruva said to Narada: “You traverse the three worlds. I want to go to a world better than any of these which none can reach. Show me the way to such a place.” Narada then taught him the Dvadasakshara mantra.

There are thousands of mantras, but the Purushasuktam says three are the most important of these — Shadakshara, which is Vishnu mantra; Ashtakshara, which is Narayana mantra; and Dvadasakshara, which is Vasudeva mantra.

Narada taught Dhruva the Vasudeva mantra. In the Srirangam temple, Vasudeva mantra is the main mantra. To show the greatness of this mantra, Sri Vaishnavas honour it with the prefix ‘Thiru.’ The very meaning of the word mantra is that which saves, and Dhruva’s story shows how the Vasudeva mantra helped him, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse.

After Dhruva had done penance for some months, Lord Narayana appeared before him. Till then Dhruva had been focusing on the Lord as Antaryami. Dhruva now opened his eyes, saw the Lord and prostrated before Him. The Dvadasakshara mantra means a mantra of 12 aksharas. This was the mantra that Narada had taught Dhruva and Dhruva sang the Lord’s praises in 12 slokas. The Lord promised that once Dhruva’s time on this earth was over, he would be a star around which other stars would revolve. Dharma devatas would circle around him.

Dhruva’s story shows the importance of taking guidance from an Acharya, as Dhruva did from Sage Narada.