Karma is the deciding factor

The fact that some people have a larger share of happiness than sorrow in their lives does not mean the Lord is partial. In the Bhagavad Gita, the Lord says He is udasina in this respect. That is, He is unconcerned or detached when He creates. Each person suffers or does not suffer according to his own karma, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Our experiences on this earth are not due to His likes or dislikes, for He has not any. It is due to the Lord’s will that creation takes place. Prakrti manifests itself in many ways because of the Lord’s will. Prakrti cannot decide who should have the body of a human being or the body of an animal. This is decided by the atma’s deeds in previous births. In accordance with its karma, the atma takes rebirth because the Lord wills it so.

There may be mud, the potter’s wheel and water to make pots. But the pot does not get made unless the potter decides to make it.

When the Lord took avataras, people foolishly thought that He was a mere human being. They misjudged His greatness, looking at the human form He had taken. That form was taken out of His love for mankind. But they did not realise this. It was given only to a few to realise that He was the Supreme One incarnated on this earth.

Bhishma was one who knew Krishna was the Supreme One. In the battlefield, when Arjuna was reluctant to take up arms against Bhishma, Krishna advanced upon Bhishma with His discus. This was the manifestation of the Lord that Bhishma had been hoping for and he expressed his joy. But Duryodhana, because of his sins, could not see Krishna as the Supreme One.