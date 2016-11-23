more-in

An Ekanti is one who always approaches only the Supreme One, even for material possessions. The Paramaikanti is also one who only approaches the Supreme One, but he does not ask for material things. He is interested only in pleasing the Lord. He has no desires of his own. Lakshmana was a classic example of a Paramaikanti.

When Rama reached Chitrakuta, He asked Lakshmana to find a suitable place and build a hut there to Rama’s requirements. Lakshmana said in reply: “I have been with you for so many years. Did you not know that I have no personal likes? I only do what you want, and what pleases you.” Lakshmana’s words show that He was a Paramaikanti, for that is the attitude of a Paramaikanti, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

To attain moksha, both jnana and vijnana are needed, says Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita. Lord Krishna says bhakti yoga too is jnana. We should always have the awareness that we are directing our bhakti towards One who is superior to us in every way, and also the firm, unshakeable belief that whatever He does is always geared towards our good. The Lord uses the word ‘anasooya.’ By this He means that we must accept His good qualities without viewing the positive qualities themselves as negative. We must not be frightened away by His greatness.

The Lord Himself later tells Arjuna that he must not tell anyone what Krishna has taught him if the person is irreligious, irreverent towards his Acharya or critical of the Lord. That is why the Lord refers to bhakti yoga as ‘guhyatmam’ — a secret. The Lord also elaborates on what jnana and vijnana are. While jnana is knowledge of bhakti yoga, vijnana is the practice of bhakti.