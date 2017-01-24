more-in

Sastras are known as the pointers to attain the goal of liberation. The section on Veda mantras comprises praises to the Supreme Lord who is known by different names. The section known as the Brahmanas prescribes rules and code of conduct applicable to all beings. It is up to each individual in his own interest to tread the path shown by the sastras and attain the goal. Krishna reiterates this truth and states that the paths of Nivritti and Pravritti are open to each one. In this context, Krishna makes an important observation about how one’s nature influences one’s actions, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. Prakriti and its modes represent the limits of human freedom. Heredity and environment are two factors to be reckoned with. The gunas are intertwined with Prakriti and constitute the personality of every individual. The senses are drawn naturally to the external world and make one a victim of likes and dislikes. The baggage of karma and vasanas cannot be escaped by anyone including a realised soul.

It may look that the Vedic injunctions such as ‘satyam vada, dharmam chara,’ are not going to be effective against the strong influence of Prakriti. These are meant to be advice given in the interest of each individual. They do not hold anyone guilty if one transgresses the rules. Not all follow all these rules. Yet the self can restrain itself to overcome Prakriti and its effects by exercising one’s free will. The self can use the sense of discrimination and viveka to rise above the gunas and also likes and dislikes. The self can divert its attention to the Supreme Lord. Each one has to feel the importance of adhering to these rules and then realise the ultimate purpose for which these are provided.