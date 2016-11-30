Impact of Rama avatar

more-in

During Rama and Krishna avatars, which are considered Poorna avatars, the Lord assumes a human form and lives among human beings, subjecting Himself to the pressures of life. This enables people to get a glimpse of the limitless nature of His auspicious qualities and provides many opportunities to learn the values in life and seek salvation as well, pointed out Oragadam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in a discourse.

All the azhwars have sung the glory of Rama. Nammazhwar in particular, who has sung on all the incarnations of the Lord and is known for his penchant for Krishna avatar, is wonder-struck by the unique graces of Rama.

He is overwhelmed that the Lord who is not bound by any karma is born as Rama to alleviate the sufferings of the people. Has he not undergone more sufferings than what most of us face in life, he asks. Though the heir to the throne of Ayodhya, Rama leaves the city and goes in search of the rakshasas who are bent upon harassing innocent people. He protects the people from the demons and vows to grant salvation to all who surrender to Him.

Valmiki, who is contemporaneous with the period of Rama avatar, is inspired to write the story of Rama and bequeath this valuable repertoire of never ending inspiration for the entire humanity.

Having heard of His greatness through the Ramayana, will anyone hesitate to worship Him, asks Nammazhwar.

The azhwar exhorts people to emulate Rama, for there is none better than Rama from whom one can learn whatever needs to be learnt. Such has been the impact of His life that He conferred the highest status to every being and every object, animate or inanimate, without any exception.