Glory of His Nama

more-in

The very name Siva spells auspiciousness and even a casual utterance of the name confers untold benefits and is capable of freeing one from all sins immediately.

Such is the spontaneous outburst of Sati in the sacrificial hall when she sees the irresponsible Daksha’s open enmity to Siva, said Sri Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

She is already upset by the lack of cordiality to her arrival and she regrets her coming to the yagna against Siva’s wishes. She is now angry about Daksha’s deliberate denial of the allotted portion of the sacrificial offering to Rudra.

Not only is this an insult to Rudra but a great error on his part to go against the rules of the sacrifice, says Sati. In great anger she says that Daksha is under the false impression that he is all powerful and rich and that Rudra, the protector of dharma is only an insignificant being.

She is ashamed that she was born to such a Siva hater and arrogant person. She decides to abandon her body which she considers as a corpse. She goes into a yoga state and concentrates her mind on the sacred feet of Rudra when her body is burnt by the fire generated by the power of yoga.

It is said that Draupadi had received the ‘mantropadesa’ on the glory of Govinda Nama from Vasishta as a child. Though she had not been engaged in meditation of the name or in nama samkirtana, it is the power of the upadesa and the sacred name that saves her from humiliation at the correct time. Ajamila is saved from the messengers of Yama by his utterance of the name Narayana.

The Lord’s Nama itself is a mantra and its efficacy continues to be the basis of faith for all beings caught in the vicissitudes of samsara.