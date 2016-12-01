more-in

Valmiki describes the young princes Rama and Lakshmana, with their swords, bows and arrows in place, following Vishwamitra to the forest. It is the prevailing belief that contemplating this picture of the well-armed Lord confers a sense of security and freedom from fear, said Oragadam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in a discourse.

It is symbolic of the omniscience, omnipresence and omnipotence of the Lord which sustains and protects the entire universe.

When Vishwamitra requests Dasaratha to send Rama and Lakshmana with him to the forest to protect the yagna from the rakshasas Maricha and Subhahu, the king hesitates because he fears for their safety. Both Vasishta and Vishwamitra are aware of Rama’s Paratva and hence are able to view the situation impartially, unlike Dasaratha who is moved by parental love alone.

Vasishta intervenes and advises Dasaratha to send Rama and Lakshmana as promised. He assures the king that no harm will befall Rama and Lakshmana.

Vasishta knows how destiny had led Vishwamitra, a Kshatriya by birth and a powerful ruler, through a series of events to rightfully earn the status of a Brahma Rishi. There is none to equal him in the mastery of weapons. He can protect the yagas by the sheer power of his penance, but it is for the good of the princes that he has come and appears to seek Dasaratha’s help. The trip will be beneficial to them in the long run for Vishwamitra is well-versed in archery and has many powerful mantras which he would impart to them. On Vishwamitra’s advice, Rama kills Tataka and shields Vishwamitra’s yagna from the atrocities of the rakshasas. Subhahu is killed but Maricha escapes only to be killed later by Rama.