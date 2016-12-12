Fight against delusion

more-in

Old age and death, hunger and thirst, sorrow and delusion — are the basic challenges of human life. While one learns to accept the inevitability of ageing and death that affect the body, hunger and thirst that pertain to one’s prana are perceived as natural demands that are to be met. But sorrow and delusion rise in the human mind and affect and disturb all at all times and Adi Sankara shows the most effective way to deal with this challenge in his many hymns, pointed out Sri Goda Venkateswara Sastrigal in a discourse.

Man’s mind is complex and a crucial entity and its capabilities are far-reaching in respect of its power to dictate and shape each one’s lot in samsara. None can expect to extricate oneself from its powerful sway as is seen in the lives of many, from realised souls to those reeling in the cycle of birth.

To lead the mind in the right direction is a tall order, for it is the source of endless desires. The very purpose of human life is lost and defeated by failing to hold the mind in check.

In Sivananda Lahari, Adi Sankara teaches how to plead with the Lord for His grace and help. He confesses that the mind is like the monkey that wanders without control in all directions in the forest of evil desires. He pleads to the Lord to take it under His control and tie it with the rope of His affection.

In Moha Mudgara also known as Bhaja Govinda, the Acharya’s aim is to cure the deluded mind that looks for happiness in places and objects where it is absent. It is reiterated that the true value of worldly desire is worthless, and that it is nothing but a strong rope that binds one to samsara.