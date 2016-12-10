Feet that save

more-in

Nammazhvar says that the feet of the Supreme One get rid of our sorrows. Ramanuja contemplated the meaning and import of this verse.

The Acharya wondered whose sorrows exactly were being spoken of here.

When he put the question to his disciples, they replied that the Lord got rid of the sorrows of His devotees. But Ramanuja had a different interpretation, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse.

Ramanuja said that the Lord thought of the sorrows of His devotees as His own. And so the sorrows that His feet got rid of were His own sorrows! We see proof of this in many cases, and the Gajendra moksha episode stands out as an example of His concern for those who worship Him.

When the elephant Gajendra’s foot was caught in the jaws of a crocodile, the elephant cried out to the Lord, who wanted to hurry to the elephant’s rescue.

He was impatient with the speed at which Garuda travelled and so He alighted from Garuda, picked up Garuda in His hands, and rushed to save Gajendra. Parasara Bhatta, while praising the Lord, said that he bowed to the speed at which the Lord came to save the elephant.

Garuda is one of the vahanas of the Lord in temples, and Garuda is seen with his palms spread out. The Lord is carried on his palms, and it is almost as if Garuda is telling us, “Here are the feet that will save you. Worship them.”

The Lord did not stop with merely killing the crocodile. He proceeded to stroke the foot of the elephant to soothe its pain.

The Lord is moved by the pain of those who adore Him, and He brooks no delay in relieving them of their pain.