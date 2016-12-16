Essence of viveka

more-in

Viveka is the hallmark of a jivanmukta, an enlightened soul living in this world who has the vision of the infinite Brahman in his consciousness. But not all realised souls follow the same way of life, says Adi Sankara in the Bhaja Govinda, pointed out Sri Goda Venkateswara Sastrigal in a discourse. Some prefer to live in solitude and are engaged in tapas, while others choose the company of people even as they continue to live the life of an ideal renunciate.

‘It does not matter if the jnani is immersed in yoga or is in the midst of worldly involvements; or whether he is in the company of others or in solitude; the truth is that he alone experiences bliss whose mind delights in Brahman.’ In a jnani, the yoga and sadana mature into realisation of the atma and the mental and physical renunciation is complete.

For example, a Vasishta, a Valmiki, a Vyasa or a Dattatreya has influenced mankind in a variety of ways through their way of life, their direct teachings or upadesa, or through their valuable works on scriptures. Vyasa, a great jnani and realised soul, has systematised and divided the unwieldy Vedas and brought it to the common man. He has condensed and extracted the essence of the Upanishads in the Bhagavad Gita. Apart from his works on the scriptures, he has authoured the Puranas and the Itihasas. But he did not insulate himself from the world and used to give solace to the disturbed Dhritarashtra. Through his yogic power he endowed Sanjaya with divine eyes to explain the details of the war to Dhritarashtra, who was anxious to know all the details.

Likewise, Acharyas practise the austere way of life as a daily routine to impress the value of spiritual discipline in their disciples.