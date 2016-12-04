Effect of karma

more-in

Desires may spring in the human consciousness but not all get fulfilled. Their fulfilment is connected with each one’s past karma and the effect of this is assuaged by worship of the Lord.

This is the advice of Suniti to her five-year old son whose is deeply hurt that his desire to sit on the lap of his father, a rightful privilege as a son, is thwarted by his step mother Suruchi. This apparently simple desire and its consequences signify an important truth in the human condition, pointed out Sri Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

Suniti says that though Suruchi was harsh to Dhruva she has uttered the right thing — worship of the Lord would help to fulfill one’s desires. The one way to overcome the evil effects of one’s own past karma is to seek shelter at the Lord’s feet. She adds that his great-grandfather Brahma and his grandfather Swayambhuva Manu attained worldly felicities and the bliss of liberation by propitiating the Lord. Dhruva, a mere lad, who neither knows the sastras, nor is aware of spiritual practices such as meditation or devotion practised by sages, goes to the forest to seek the Lord, with single-minded determination as his only asset. Divine will brings Narada as his spiritual guide.

It is said that an incident in the life of the saint poet Vijaya Dasa marks a turning point in his life. Being born in a poor family, he reconciles himself to daily sparse meals got from alms as his lot.

But once, when his hopes to enjoy a good meal on the occasion of a grand neighbourhood wedding are not realised, it becomes obvious to him that it is the effect of his special lot and karma. He goes to Varanasi and is inspired by Purandara Dasa into the bhakti tradition.