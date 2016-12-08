Burning down sins

more-in

Saint Manickavachagar, in his Thiruvachagam, sings of Lord Siva’s glories. The Lord’s mercy burns down our sins and saves us. The Lord’s mercy acts like a benign weapon, used to save His devotees. Even His smile once served as a weapon, said K.Sambandan in a discourse.

Lord Siva burnt down three cities that were ruled by three demons. They had obtained a rather peculiar boon. None of them could be killed, unless a single arrow was used to shoot all three of them.

This was an impossible task for anyone to accomplish and so the demons remained invincible. The celestials, unable to bear the wickedness of the demons, complained to Lord Siva.

The celestials and the bhuta ganas who accompanied Lord Siva were very pleased with themselves, for they assumed that they were going to be of great help to Him in vanquishing the three demons.

They had to be taught a lesson, for their ego was getting out of hand. So the Lord showed them His prowess. He did what had to be done — used a single arrow to kill all three demons.

But the arrow He used was not a conventional one. It was in fact His smile! With just a smile, He burnt down all the three cities presided over by the three demons. He just has to will something to happen and it will. It was to demonstrate this that He destroyed the cities of the demons using just a smile.

By burning down the three cities, He acquired the name of Tripurantaka. Manickavachagar refers to this episode in his Thiruvachagam, marvelling at the Lord’s mighty smile. The burning down of the three cities ruled by Lord Siva is symbolic of His burning down of our sins.