Andal knows that only the knowledge of the Lord’s attributes and glories can kindle and nurture the bhakti bhava and that this alone is the surest means to attain the Lord who is the ultimate resort and refuge of all beings. This is the essence of Krishna’s teaching as well, pointed out Sri O. R. Devanathan in a discourse.

When conveying a glimpse of His unsurpassed greatness to Arjuna, Krishna declares that it is something far beyond what the sages and the celestial beings can comprehend, for He is the source of all of them and of all else as well. In contrast to His transcendent, flawless and all-knowing nature, a jivatma’s lot is to be confused about its state and is always in doubt. Earlier, He had clarified Arjuna’s doubt in this regard when He told him that He is aware of every jivatma’s past and present births while the latter lacks this knowledge. He alone can destroy the ignorance enveloping the jivatma and to win His favour one has to have faith in the Lord’s word and His greatness and remain devoted to Him.

The Tiruppavai transports one to Ayarpadi where Andal along with the Gopis take up the Paavai Nombu as a means to worship Krishna. The Gopis show that Krishna Anubhava is more enjoyable as a shared experience, even as it is savoured individually. They get up early in the morning and wake all their companions who are still asleep so that they can all worship Krishna.

This fits in with the bhakti bhava described by Krishna in the Gita: “Their minds are fixed on me, their life is centered in me, they instruct each other about me and they narrate my marvellous deeds to one another, and are always contented and happy in this experience of devotion.”