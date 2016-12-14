Atma jnana gives happiness

more-in

The only way to be free from the shackles of samsara is by renouncing the yearning for worldly enjoyment. This state of mind is not attained easily since a normal human being is bound by his individual karma. Sastras suggest religious practices and rituals, pilgrimages, observing fasts, giving away in charity, etc, for the spiritually inclined. These practices have a dual potential; on the one hand, they are a means for fulfilment of various worldly aspirations and, on the other, they are a springboard for higher sadanas and disciplines. Adi Sankara captures the frugal way of life adopted by a renunciate to show that he experiences happiness and has peace of mind in this world of joy, sorrow and restlessness, pointed out Sri Goda Venkateswara Sastrigal in a discourse. Such a renounced person is a rare entity. His life is spent under the shelter of a tree on a temple premises; he sleeps on the bare ground, and his dress is simple deerskin. He has consciously rejected the marks of luxury, clothing and attire, sumptuous and tasty meals, comforts of life, etc, that only keep him tied to samsara. How is this possible, one may wonder. The experience of enjoyment in a renounced person arises in his inner self and does not depend on worldly objects of the external world that pander to his senses. He sees these as hurdles to his spiritual attainment. He is satisfied in the Self by the Self. He can proudly proclaim to the world that he is always happy. His freedom is gained by atma jnana and he shifts his focus on the welfare of the atma rather than the body. Only atma jnana helps to instill the longing for liberation and liberation is not possible even after a hundred births without this jnana.