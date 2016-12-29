An exclusive prerogative

more-in

According to the Pancharatra Agama, Para (Vaikunta), Vyuha (Parkadal), Vibhava (incarnations), Archa (deities in temples) and Antaryami (indweller in all aspects of creation) are believed to be manifestations of the Lord. Vaikunta is described to be a picture of perfection where the liberated souls, the Mukta-atmas, reside in the constant presence of the Lord. It is in the sphere of Suddha Satva where there is no chance of erring or sinning. It is an experience of unalloyed bliss. But for the truly devout, the experience of worshipping the Lord in His Archa and Vibhava forms is so blissful that they wish to be steeped in this anubhava, pointed out Sri P. T. Seshadri in a discourse.

Tiruppanazhwar and Tondaradipodi Azhwar cherish this experience and do not aspire for any other worlds. They show how this anubhava reveals the Lord’s compassion to the jivatmas. It is said that Rama granted liberation to all in Ayodhya but that Hanuman declined the offer to go to Vaikunta. Hanuman wished to continue to stay in this world not because of its attractions, but because he wanted to remain a devotee of Rama and chant Rama Nama. Moreover, in the liberated state, he would not possess this body which had had the good fortune to be embraced by the very Lord Himself. Andal too is overwhelmed that the Lord is born as Krishna and lives among the simple Vraja folk in Ayarpadi. What a chance for the people to be in the very presence of the Almighty, who shows a penchant for butter, plays pranks with other cowherd boys, dismisses Kamsa’s representatives who come with the aim of killing Him, delights Yasodha with His never ending Maya and provides the people with a chance to savour His auspicious qualities such as Saulabhya, Saushilya, Vatsalya, etc.