Abhyasa and Vairagya

more-in

It is believed that the practice of religious and spiritual disciplines leads to realisation of the truth of the spirit. Gaining spiritual control is through ‘abhyasa,’ patient practice, and ‘vairagya,’ non-attachment, says Patanjali and this is echoed by Krishna in the Gita, pointed out Sri Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse. Non-attachment is giving up the yearning for sense objects that comes through seeing, hearing, etc. Various steps and stages such as yama, niyama, asana, etc, are the disciplines to be followed in the course of yoga practice. Likewise, the Bhagavata Purana suggests devotional disciplines such as sravanam, kirtanam, smaranam, padasevanam, archanam, vandanam, dasyam, sakhyam, atmanivedanam for those keen on pursuing the path of devotion. But the common denominator in whatever practice one adopts is developing non-attachment to worldly attractions. Fortunately, in the path of bhakti, devotion takes root when one listens to the praises of the Lord’s auspicious qualities. Gradually the mind is drawn to Him without any external promptings and in spite of all obstacles as in a continuous stream the waters of the Ganga flow towards the ocean. When Dhruva has vision of the Lord after severe penance, he feels a surge of emotions and love to the Lord. He sees every incident in his life, every reaction of those around him and of his own as being the effect of God’s grace. Why did he long to sit on his father’s lap? Why did his stepmother deny him this privilege? Why did his mother send him to the forest? Who sent Narada to initiate him in the act of penance? He who has no inkling of bhakti is now overwhelmed by the Lord’s infinite compassion. He has no further aim other than to hold on to the experience of bhakti which the Lord has graciously granted him.