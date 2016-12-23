’Tis the season to be nostalgic …

more-in

Festivals may be our last link to an age of innocence, a time of our life when it is perfectly all right to gorge on our favourite food, wear new clothes and thank the divine force that made our joy possible.

The mood may be perky, but the celebration has changed. We no longer buy greeting cards to send to family and friends, nor do we trudge from shop to shop looking for the perfect new set of clothes. Even the traditional festive banquet can be outsourced if necessary.

Before Christmas became globalised, it was still seen as a time for reflection and neighbourly bonhomie. That is why perhaps, the best experience of the festival for many people, is the one shaped by a period of simplicity in their lives.

As someone who has adapted to the changing modes of celebrating Christmas, Tiruchi resident and former Holy Cross College lecturer Christine Gomez still holds on to a few traditions of the season.

And yes, it starts with a signature dish. “My mother’s Christmas favourite was Pundhol, a kind of cake made in her native village Manapad, Kerala, with eggs, semolina, sugar and nutmeg. My mother-in-law made her village’s version of cake or rather a steamed pudding called vattilappam, made with coconut milk, sugar and roasted gram flour, eggs and a touch of cinnamon or cardamom. My Christmas staple is fruit cake, which has evolved through the years, after sifting through various recipe books and recently the internet recipes too,” she says.

Earlier, snack-making used to be a community affair. “Women of four or five families, mostly relatives, would gather in one of their homes to prepare a snack like Murukku or Seepaniyam, right from the extraction of coconut milk, and the preparation of the dough up to the frying, draining, cooling and packing of the snack. There was much socialising, chatting, a bit of gossiping and even matchmaking in these get-togethers, which would be repeated in every one of their homes, until all the families had a stock of all the snacks.”

The 15 days that she spends in preparing to bake her Christmas fruit cake is usually a close-knit family affair these days.

The placing of the crib and recreation of the Nativity scene is yet another ritual that Mrs. Gomez recalls with fondness. “A vivid childhood memory is of a crib put up by my father, in which the shadow of the crib’s window frame fell on the Babe in the shape of a cross,” she says. “Both my husband and I, as children, have watched our elders painting newspapers in shades of brown, grey and cream and then shaping them as rocks for the cave in which they placed in the manger.”

The tree was a branch

In the 1950s and ’60s, schools used to close by the 15th of December, recalls Eugene D’Vaz, so families in Tiruchi had time to prepare for the festival.

In the Anglo-Indian tradition, “We put up a Christmas tree which was usually a big branch of a switch tree and then decorated it with tinsel, baubles and little made-up toys. Every house flaunted a star, which again was made up of bamboo sticks stuck together with kite paper and electric bulb inside,” he says.

Every Saturday night, groups of children, youngsters and the elderly went to every house starting from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., singing Christmas carols. “The midnight service in the churches used to be packed with worshippers dressed in newly tailored clothes,” says Mr. D’Vaz, who has turned to creative writing and graphic art after a long career as an English professor in St. Joseph’s College.

“As children we waited for our toys (which were supposed to be brought in the night by Santa Claus), while the grown-ups got ready to attend the week-long night dances, dancing from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.”

Christmas has always been more a community festival, rather than only a religious one, feels Mr. D’Vaz. “The post offices were flooded with greeting cards to be delivered. Christmas day was fun, full of indoor games, wishing and kissing, and relishing the best of Anglo-Indian cuisine. It culminated in a grand fancy-dress ball.”

The exodus of Anglo-Indians from the city from the 1960s has dimmed the brightness of the festive season for the community, feels Mr. D’Vaz. “As I know the Christmas season has shrunk to a day, with feeble attempts being made to continue the old tradition. We can live through these glorious times only in our memory and imagination.”

Multicultural and secular

For eye surgeon Dr. Shibu Varkey, who spent his childhood years in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1970s and ’80s, Christmas used to be a time for multicultural celebrations. “We had Christian families from Burma, Kerala and Jharkhand staying in the Andamans then. Each of these communities would showcase their traditions during Christmas – with songs, tribal dances and so on. All of us would light candles and take part in the Prakash Yatra (Journey of Light), a march from one end of Port Blair to the other, with a Christmas tableau and carolers in the night. We were so cut off from the mainland that any festival would be reason for celebration for every family. Religion hardly mattered,” recalls Dr. Varkey.

The festive meal at home prepared by his mother would consist of Syrian Christian delicacies – “a long line of non-vegetarian dishes featuring beef, chicken and mutton that started off with Appam and stew and ended with payasam,” he recalls. “Biryani became the Christmas lunch staple much later.”

Being isolated from the mainland meant that everything needed for the celebrations was made by hand. “Whether it was the costumes for the plays or the decorations, everyone would chip in to help out. We boys used to make stars by cutting up bamboo stems and sticking them with home-cooked glue, for all the houses in the area. Children were given tasks according to their age. Everyone used to be very busy preparing for the festive season.”

… A day of blessing

Mrs. Sathyasulochana Yogendran migrated to Tiruchi from Sri Lanka in the 1980s and since then has enjoyed celebrating Christmas with friends from her church. “My congregation members decorate my home for me ahead of Christmas and take very good care of me,” says 78-year-old Mrs. Yogendran, a mother of four and grandmother of 9 who hasn’t let a vision impairment and osteoarthritis deter her from living alone.

“I grew up in a household with many servants, so I never really learned how to cook,” she laughs, as she recalls her pampered life in Jaffna.

“Here too, I have ordered biryani to be delivered for Christmas lunch. I am gifting 20 of my friends and helpers fruit cakes from a local bakery.”

A cheerful soul, she calls Christmas a day of blessing. “I feel happy I have been given such wonderful friends in Tiruchi, and that I am able to do something for them in return for all that they have done for me since I came here.”