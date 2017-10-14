Easy like Sunday morning

1. Born 475 years ago in 1542, this charismatic leader at one time ruled over the entire subcontinent north of the river Godavari and extended his influence over the rest of it. A patron of art and culture, his library and courts were filled with scholars, artists and holy men from different faiths. He even came up with his own religion based on the faiths he had studied but encouraged all other religions too. Who was this emperor who rightfully earned the title ‘The Great’?

2. Born in 1881, this gentleman’s first name was shortened to ‘Plum’ by his friends. His father wanted him to become a naval officer but Plum’s poor eyesight let him down. Due to the family’s financial problems, he had to give up a university education to join as a junior banker in HSBC. Finding the work boring, he longed to go back home and write. He did just this and by the time he died, February 14, 1975, he had written 90 books, 40 plays and 200 short stories. How do we better know Plum?

3. Born in 1931, this scientist played an integral role in making India a nuclear power. He was there at the first nuclear test as a representative of the DRDO and spearheaded the design and development team for the second test. He narrowly missed becoming a fighter pilot for the IAF but turned his attention to the skies as a project director for India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle. He even has a patent in his name for a coronary stent. Who is the person who went to become immensely popular in his final official capacity?

4. Born in 1949, this gentleman initially qualified as a chartered accountant and earned a Ph.D. in economics. He first came into prominence as a host on Doordarshan, for the news show The World This Week. Initially slotted for 13 episodes, it was a huge success and went to record 291 episodes. During the 1998 general elections, his company (New Delhi Television) in collaboration with Star TV started a News Channel exclusively as an ‘election channel’ meant to cover the campaign and voting in great detail for three months. It was hugely successful and went on to become India’s first 24-hour news channel. Who is this intrepid journalist?

5. This gentleman was born in 1920 in New York in a poor, illiterate, immigrant family from Italy. While serving in the U.S. Air Force he was stationed in India for some time. In 1965 he wrote a book called The Fortunate Pilgrim, which he considered to be his greatest work. But that book was eclipsed by his next novel which was about a fictional mafia family. Who was this era-defining author and what was the name of this acclaimed novel?

6. Born in 1844, Friedrich Nietzsche was a German philosopher, poet, composer, and Latin and Greek scholar who influenced modern intellectual history and philosophy. In his 1883 book Thus Spoke Zarathustra, the lead character has a goal for humanity. While the English translation used ‘Beyond-Man’ for this word, otherwise translated as Superhuman, the German prefix he used which means ‘Over and above’ is nowadays used quite commonly. What is this prefix word which one would now come across when thinking about how to escape driving in traffic?

7. Born in 1957 in Odisha, this lady is renowned for making Hollywood films based on Indian social or cultural themes. In 1988, her debut film became the second Indian film ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. A Padma Bhushan awardee, she runs a film laboratory which supports upcoming directors from India and East Africa. Who is this path breaking lady?

8. Evangelista Torricelli was born in 1608 in Italy. He designed and built a number of telescopes and microscopes which exist even today. His greatest invention, however, was an instrument in which a column of air is weighed against a column of mercury. What is measured by this instrument (a unit of which is named after him)?

9. This enterprise was founded on October 15, 1932, when J.R.D. Tata flew a single engine fixed-wing plane carrying mail from Karachi to Mumbai and then landing in Chennai. After World War II, this became a public limited company and got its present name. Currently serving 89 cities, what is this enterprise?

10. In the year 1582, if you were in Italy, Spain or Portugal and your birthday was between October 5 and 14, you would have to celebrate on October 15 because 10 days in between were deleted from history! This was due to a shift from the Julian calendar, which had been in use for 1,537 years, to the calendar which we presently use. This calendar is named after the Pope who instituted it, because the old calendar was causing issues when deciding the date for Easter. What is the name of the calendar which is used pretty much all around the world now?

Answers

1. Akbar the Great

2. Sir Pelham Grenville Wodehouse

3. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

4. Prannoy Roy

5. Mario Puzo — The Godfather

6. Über

7. Mira Nair

8. Pressure. This is a barometer and the ‘torr’ is a unit of pressure.

9. Air India

10. Gregorian Calendar

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley