Wheels up!

Hit the road to Kayamkulam with Royal Riders Kerala, this Sunday

Bike clubs are easy enough to establish. New ones come up every year but only a few survive the tide of time. ‘Royal Riders Kerala,’ a Thiruvananthapuram-based Royal Enfield bike club, was formed by three youngsters in December 2012. On November 27, they will go for their 50th ride.

Club secretary Manu Anna Ramachandran says: “We have conducted at least one ride every month since the first one back in 2012.” And it’s a new destination for every time.

Their 50th ride will be a day ride to Kayamkulam, kicking off at 5.30 a.m. “We will head straight to Azheekal beach near Oachira. From there we’ll catch the jhankar to Valiyazheekal, near Kayamkulam. Then, we’ll return to the city via Kayamkulam,” says Manu.

Royal Riders hit the road with just three riders - Kiran S. Kumar, Suresh Kumar and Binu Mohan. Today, it has more than 40 members. They conduct both long and short rides; their longest ride was a one-month-long Delhi-Leh-Kanyakumari-Thiruvananthapuram trip. They’ve also gone on rides to Goa and Ramesweram.

The club’s fourth anniversary is coming up next month. “Since it is a special occasion, we have decided to let non-members participate in this ride. They’re also welcome to join the club,” adds Manu.

Contact: Kiran S Kumar9446483007 or Manu Anna Ramachandran9447928738