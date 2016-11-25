Weddings in the time of demonetisation

Even as most of us line up outside banks and ATMs for cash, India’s massive wedding industry powers on, aided by IOUs and unflagging enthusiasm, says NAHLA NAINAR

The demonetisation of the 500- and 1000-rupee notes in India, and the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. elections — ironically, within hours of each other on November 8-9 — started off a week marked by disbelief. And then, as if to just rub it in, came the widely-publicised wedding of former Karnataka minister and mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter Brahmani that reportedly rang up a bill of Rs. 550 crore.

Even though the Income-Tax authorities have started investigating the source of the Reddy wedding’s funding, there’s a fact we cannot ignore: All the world loves a wedding.

That is why a minuscule part of the Indian populace willingly suspended disbelief to enjoy three days of fabricated grandeur on the grounds of the Bangalore Palace, as the majority queued up outside banks and ATMs to exchange their now-useless 500- and 1000-rupee notes.

How does one balance an economy that runs on the steam of ostentation and parental one-upmanship, with the one that runs households?

The wedding industry in India is worth Rs. 100,000 crore, and is growing at 25 to 30 per cent annually, according to retail.franchiseindia.com. A few days of revelry can provide business opportunities for everyone from online and offline matchmakers, to event organisers, travel agents, caterers, beauticians, flower sellers and invitation card designers.

Weddings have always been celebratory in mood. But somehow, over the years, drip-fed by popular culture and super-sized expectations, they have become an outlet for showing off. Parents take out mortgages and huge loans or sell property to finance weddings in India, because they don’t want to be judged for their lack of spending power.

Gone are the days when a typical Indian wedding used to be a home-based function with just a few priests and relatives attending. The bridal trousseau used to have a limited number of clothes, jewels and vessels, and perhaps, some furniture.

The contrast today couldn’t be greater. Even in a non-celebrity wedding, the venue has to look like a film set, or the boudoir of a fairytale princess; the videography is done on manual and drone cameras; the clothes for the bride, groom and their respective families have to be the latest in wedding couture; and, of course, for those who can be brow-beaten into it, the gifting of a vehicle to the newly-weds is a must.

In the wake of demonetisation, it is thought that the luxury sector (of which weddings have become a major part in India), may take the worst hit. Reports from across the country have thrown up surreal situations. Wedding hosts are mulling gifting demand drafts to guests in place of the now-defunct Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, and cutting down on pre-wedding parties.

‘Wedding withdrawals’ of Rs. 2.5 lakh for families with impending nuptials have been approved by the Reserve Bank of India, but with stiff conditions. More seriously, daily-wage earners in the wedding industry’s ancillary fields — tent builders, stage adorners, processional bands, and so on — are facing unemployment because of the cash crunch.

Whether we like it or not, demonetisation may inevitably force us all to cut down on the pomp and spectacle that accompanies modern-day weddings, and, perhaps, make us reflect on the true sanctity of marriage.