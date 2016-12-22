Uncovering layers that veil soul

Elizabeth Lesser began her career as a midwife and she says charmingly that, “When I looked into the face of a newborn, I caught a glimpse of that worthiness, that sense of unapologetic selfhood, that unique spark… I use the word ‘soul’ to describe that spark, because it's the only word in English that comes close to naming what each baby brought into the room. Every newborn was as singular as a snowflake, a matchless mash-up of biology and ancestry and mystery. And then that baby grows up, and in order to fit into the family, to conform to the culture, to the community, to the gender, that little one begins to cover its soul, layer by layer. We're born this way, but – as we grow, a lot of things happen to us that make us...want to hide our soulful eccentricities and authenticity.”

Another lesson she learnt while being a midwife was to stay open, particularly when going through pain. Lesser likens it to giving birth. She says that when a woman stops resisting pain and opens up, a baby is born, “I'll never forget the magic that would happen when a woman stopped resisting the pain and opened. It was as if the forces of the universe took notice and sent in a wave of help. I never forgot that message, and now, when difficult or painful things happen to me in my life or my work, of course at first I resist them, but then I remember what I learned from the mothers: stay open. Stay curious. Ask the pain what it's come to deliver. Something new wants to be born.”

Now if that sounds almost esoteric, Lesser continues, “And there was one more big soulful lesson, and that one I learned from Albert Einstein…At the end of his life, Albert Einstein concluded that our normal, hamster-wheel experience of life is an illusion. We run round and round, faster and faster, trying to get somewhere. And all the while, underneath surface time is this whole other dimension where the past and the present and the future merge and become deep time. And there's nowhere to get to. Albert Einstein called this state, this dimension, ‘only being’. And he said when he experienced it, he knew sacred awe. When I was delivering babies, I was forced off the hamster wheel. Sometimes I had to sit for days, hours and hours, just breathing with the parents; just being. And I got a big dose of sacred awe…So those are the three lessons I took with me from midwifery. One: uncover your soul. Two: when things get difficult or painful, try to stay open. And three: every now and then, step off your hamster wheel into deep time.”

Lesser found all the above lessons helped her understand people better and therefore heal fractured relationships. She had a sister who suffered cancer of the bone marrow. Lesser’s marrow matched for a transplant. Lesser found on some research, that transplant was not that easy and that there was always the problem that the host body would reject the new marrow. Lesser took “acceptance” beyond the biological level and sought to “clean up “ the relationship with her sister emotionally too.

She says, “You don’t have to wait for a life-or-death situation to clean up the relationships that matter to you, to offer the marrow of your soul and to seek it in another. We can all do this. We can be like a new kind of first responder, like the one to take the first courageous step toward the other, and to do something or try to do something other than rejection or attack. We can do this with our siblings and our mates and our friends and our colleagues. We can do this with the disconnection and the discord all around us.”

This way she says we will be able to uncover some of the layers that veil our soul, maybe welcome a brand new understanding of the world and definitely experience “sacred awe”.

sudhamahi@gmail.com

Web link:

http://bit.ly/2hH889v