The invisibles who matter

They also serve who stand and wait. Yes there is a multitude of people rendering an array of services in Delhi, who are hardly taken cognisance of much less recognised and remembered. Cloaked in invisibility this vast majority consists of domestic helps, street vendors and others like gardeners, clobbers, tailors, press-wallahs, tea sellers, casual labourers among others whose services are taken for granted.

Srijan Nandan’s documentary “Shadows On The Roads” which was screened at the Public Service Broadcasting Trust’s Open Frame made a fine attempt to unveil this invisible populace by providing glimpses into their lives. It was also shown at the Delhi International Film Festival and is now scheduled to be screened at Awam Ka Cinema, Ayodhya and the International Film Festival of Nepal in January. Having spent 25 years in Delhi, Nandan says he developed a lot of respect and relationships for them. “Their stories, their struggles on daily basis and their individual philosophy of life, always fascinated me; lot of it inspired me as an individual. I was always bothered by the fact that they are mistreated and disrespected by others. At the end of the day, they are honest professionals who provide service to everybody else and they need to be treated with respect and dignity. All of this inspired me to make the film and tell their stories.”

Like other cities, most earning their living on Delhi’s streets are migrants. Abdul Kunddur, the roadside tailor at Sarita Vihar, Gabbar selling eggs on a pushcart, Kishan Lal, the presswallah and Usha who sells cushion covers, wall hangings, etc, at Connaught Place among others arrived in the city due to distress migration. The distress mainly economical. In other cases, like that of Chandrawati selling corn it was caused by caste-based discrimination and atrocities back home.

Describing their relationship with the metropolis as complementary as the urban people need services and they need jobs to survive, Nandan remarks: “A city needs cheap labour, readily available inexpensive services to be liveable and survive and sustain as a city. Imagine if there is no one to clean houses, cook food, polish and repair shoes, stitch fabrics, wash cars, pick up garbage from doorstep, the city will fall apart and the modern shiny busy life will not sustain.”

Some like Kunddur, Gabbar and Usha love living in Delhi. Remarks Usha in the film: “Even when I go back home to Gujarat, I eagerly look forward to return.” Voicing a similar view, Kunddhur says, “Having spent a sizeable part of our life here, I feel we will be unable to settle in the village or town we have come from.” Thus despite all criticism of Delhi belonging to none, the city does instil longing and loyalty for it. On the other hand, Ramesh, a cobbler, and Kishan Lal are unable to identify themselves with the place because of prohibitive cost of living. “Dreams are never fulfilled and that’s why I do not rely on dreams,” observes Ramesh poignantly.

Nandan shoots the subjects at work as they talk about their profession, the city’s changing face and pace, their customers and neighbours and sharing their perspective of life, making the narrative authentic. One is struck by some of the pragmatic and sagacious comments of the characters. Baidyanath Jha, who sells books in trains, buses and roads, coaxes people to study despite being illiterate. The God-fearing man believing in karma keeps narrating stories and homilies. Kishan Lal practices gender equality by helping his working wife prepare food. “It is unfair for her to do all household work after working for nearly 12 hours. I do not see anything wrong in it,” he says. This coming from an unlettered person should set many of the educated thinking. Likewise, Rupa, the a transgender a Muslim who believes in all faiths, wonders what is all the fuss about? “Mano to sab kuchh hai, na mano to kuchh bhi nahi” (If you believe, there is everything if not, nothing).

Talking about Rupa’s inclusion, Nandan points out, “Rupa’s story was important to bring in because transgenders are part of our society like any other human being; second the secondly sex work as a profession has to be recognised. Other big reason was her unique philosophy and perspective towards various things in her life, religion, family, friends, and community. I found her story very layered.”

Happy, contended and at peace, these service providers face discrimination and hardships. The municipal authorities along with the police harass them while demanding bribes. Roopa and Usha complain about the unruly behaviour on part of the law enforcers while the stoic Gabbar with a wide grin says, “One has to adjust and tolerate to earn one’s bread. Vrindavan main rahena hai to Radhe Radhe karna hai.”

In the midst of the narrative, Nandan infuses humorous moments too in the documentary. It is fun to see Abdul Kunddur compelled to reduce charges from Rs.50 to 20 by a persevering man while the Ramesh is made to agree to repair a pair shoes for Rs.80. Nonplussed Vinod Kumar, a graduate who mends zips states, “The moment you ask for money whether 10 paise or 10 rupees, people get annoyed.”

Without becoming tedious, Nandan’s documentary truly gives viewers a peep into about the city that we have seen but not known.