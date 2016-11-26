The female factor

more-in

‘Genderally Speaking’, a conclave conducted by SH School of Communication, Thevara, addresses issues relating to women’s health and empowerment

In October this year, over 100 girls from Illithode panchayat, Malayatoor, were given free sanitary pads. Until then, they had little or no knowledge about them. The number of women who have access to sanitary napkins in India is still small, even in a State such as Kerala, which ranks high on the human development index.

An informal research conducted by the students of the S.H. School of Communication, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, found that awareness was low even in semi-rural areas. So, they zeroed in on Illithode, roughly 60 km from Ernakulam.

A gender conclave being conducted by the S.H. School of Communication has women’s health and hygiene at its core. The events planned for the conclave focus on the theme “a healthy woman, a healthier world.” The idea is to have a sustained campaign aimed at women’s empowerment. “Women’s issues still don’t get the importance they deserve and we need to start somewhere. We need to initiate a dialogue on women’s issues,” says P. R. Arun, guest faculty and project lead.

As a first step, the student representatives made visits to the panchayat, speaking to the members and the schools. “We interacted with the parents of adolescent girls about their menstrual health and hygiene. Many of them were using cloth and had felt discomfort while in school,” says Anna Priyanka, one of the students who is part of the project. “We conducted demonstrations and explained to the girls and mothers how they had to be used. We also addressed their safety concerns,” she adds.

The college tied up with a Kudumbashree unit manufacturing sanitary napkins in Ernakulam for the purpose. “The napkins have lesser plastic content in them and are thereby safer,” says Joseph Wincent, a student representative. The plan is to provide each girl a year-long supply of sanitary pads. “We have already reached out to 200 girls in two phases,” Joseph says. While the funds for the first phase were raised by the students and the faculty themselves, for the second phase, they received contributions from companies and institutions in and around Ernakulam.

By donating Rs. 500 the sanitary needs of a girl for a year can be met, the students say. The initiative could encourage more sponsors to come forward, they feel. Not just companies and corporates, individuals can contribute too.

“Ambitious as it may seem considering our limited resources, we wish to continue our efforts by reaching out to Government schools and juvenile homes as well. Installing sanitary napkin vending machines in Government schools will go a long way in ensuring menstrual health among adolescent girls,” says Joseph.

As part of the campaign, the student volunteers will also organise awareness workshops and classes on women’s health and hygiene. They are also looking at identifying other villages and rural areas where the project could be implemented, says Arun. “We are also reaching out to the women in the fisher folk community in Thevara, educating them about the use of sanitary napkins,” he adds. The initial idea was to distribute menstrual cups, as they are environment-friendly and effective as well. But considering the fact that so many taboos persist around menstruation even today, it would be difficult to execute. There are villages in the country where even napkins are unheard of,” Arun says.

“Genderally Speaking”, as the conclave has been named, also goes beyond the scope of women’s issues to facilitate larger gender inclusivity acknowledging the problems faced by the third gender, for instance. Performances and film festivals too will be organised as part of the conclave. A mudiyettu performance by a woman was held to underline the importance of women in folklore. “The idea is to set an example and inspire more people to take gender issues seriously,” Arun says.

The conclave ends in March, 2017.