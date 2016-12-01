The change agents

On the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, MetroPlus tunes into the dreams of some of the participants at Kanthari, an institute that helps empower social visionaries

It’s all about how you deal with life’s lemons,” says Sabriye Tenberken. Sabriye, the co-founder of Kanthari, an institute that helps empower social visionaries, believes in grabbing life by the horns. Blind (she dislikes anyone referring to her as visually challenged) at the age of 12, she admits she doubted her self-worth until her father read her the story of Angela Davis, a black empowerment leader. She realised that “If black can be beautiful, blind can be beautiful too.” She also realised that disability didn’t translate to limitation. “And that is something I want the participants to believe; that the sky is the limit.”

This year, the institute has 19 participants from six countries. While some are blind or physically disabled, others have no disabilities at all. However all have faced marginalisation or have overcome adversity.“What brings them to the institute is their dream to make the world a better place to live in,” she says.

Sabriye Tenberken Photo: Liza George | Photo Credit: Liza George

Mary Eromwon Ero from Nigeria was working for a media firm when she discovered she was pregnant and HIV positive. Losing her job, and having to battle the stigma associated with HIV, she had to start life afresh. “The only thing that got me through my initial dark period was the child growing in me.” Maintaining a blog that became a venting point of sorts helped too. “In Nigeria, women don’t have the right to their bodies by insisting on the use of sexual protection. As a result, 64 percent of the women between the ages of 15 and 24 are diagnosed HIV positive.”

Mary is currently working on a project in which she will train women with HIV in television production. “As I have a background in television, I want to train others like me in the field. I want to create job opportunities for them and bring them into mainstream society,” says Mary.

Mary Eromwon Ero Photo: Liza George | Photo Credit: Liza George

Mercy Maunganidze from Zimbabwe wants to work with women too. Being a woman with albinism, her dream is to start a rehabilitation unit for single mothers with albinism. “I want to provide them with enough skills so that they can stand on their own feet.”

Albinism, according to Mercy, is viewed with superstition in Zimbabwe. Witch doctors spread the belief that the body parts of an Albino have medical benefits and that sleeping with one will cure them of HIV.

“As a result, Albinos are hunted, and 69 per cent of women with albinism are single mothers as abortion is illegal in our country. It is tough being a single mother with albinism as you are viewed with fear, superstition and prejudice; it is demoralising,” says Mercy, who faced segregation during her marriage. She was given separate utensils to use. She also felt the alienation in society when she became a widow. “I am lucky I have supportive parents and siblings who have given me the courage to face obstacles head on,” says Mercy.

Mercy Maunganidze Photo: Liza George | Photo Credit: Liza George

While Rajendra Prasad Dhital, from Nepal, who is partially sighted hopes to start a residential rehabilitation centre for the visually challenged back home, Atul Sahay from Jharkand, intends to change the “blind community in Jharkand from within.”

Says Atul: “People believe those with disabilities are non-conducive. Finding faith in myself helped me complete a Master’s degree and secure a job at Tata Steel Company. I want to show people there is so much more we can offer than just vocational jobs such as candle making or chalk making through my project - White Cane Jharkhand.”

Atul Sahay Photo: Liza George | Photo Credit: Liza George

Thiruvananthapuram-based V.K. Rajasekharan too is out to prove that people with physical disabilities are “capable of more”. The father of a physically disabled child, Rajasekharan is working on an NGO, ‘Liberate.’ “I want to show society through my group that the physically challenged have a lot to offer. For instance, we have several blind Kanthari alumnus like K.C. Sristi (Nepal) who runs a dance troupe and Tamas (Hungary) who is a fire juggler, who are inspiring and are doing well on their own. I want to bring such positive tales to the limelight,” he says.

V.K. Rajasekharan

You can hear the participants share their ideas for social change at Kanthari TALKS at Infosys, Thiruvananthapuram on December 13 and 14.

For a human-friendly city

A disabled friendly city is a human friendly city, says Sabriye. However, Thiruvananthapuram is far from being one. “It is tough for a person with disability to travel in and around the city as the buses do not have ramps for wheel chairs. There are no public toilets that are catered to the differently abled. Most restaurants are inaccessible too.”