Tap once for pizza

KARNATAKA - BENGALURU - 01/07/2015 : Tasty and Cheap. The street fair near Masjid Haji Ismail Sait Mosque, Mosque road, Fraser Town, includes delicacies such as haleem, mutton samosas, kebabs and phirni, during the holy month of Ramzan, in Bengaluru on July 01, 2015. Photo: K. Murali Kumar. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

It’s been a rough week. If you’re strapping on your high heels and heading out tonight, you deserve a pat on your back. May the force be with you and all that. Also, do pick up some ice cream for those of us choosing to stay home with reruns of Mindy, a fluffy duvet and a glass (or six) of wine. Alternatively, we can just order it in ourselves. (Psst: Notice my crafty segue into this story.) Admittedly, food delivery apps have been around for a while now. Wait. Don’t dismiss this piece just yet: I’m not planning to list yet another tedious food trend. This space is supposed to hold a food column, so you know where to eat this weekend.

Today, we’re giving you our favourite orders, so you can stay in pyjamas and still have a memorable meal.

1. Smoky pork served with wilted spinach at North East Kitchen. On Zomato.

This popular, albeit low-key, restaurant tucked into the unprepossessing Wellington Estate on Ethiraj Salai is run by Ramayon Keishing. He quit his job at Hyundai to start the restaurant, where he cooks up fiery home-style soups, curries and stir-fries. Order the smoky pork luxurious with buttery fat and crunchy with vegetables. Ask for rice with ‘side dishes’ to accompany it, and it will arrive with erongba (a well-mashed brinjal chutney of sorts), wilted green spinach and a spicy salad of sprouts, minced onions and chillies. If you’re vegetarian, there’s just one thing on the menu — and it’s excellent: Chewy fried rice with minutely diced vegetables.

2. Pizza Dely on DineIn

More than a decade old, this home-grown pizza parlour thrives on delivery. If you go by online reviews, it is best known for its sandwiches: try the extravagant non-vegetarian club sandwich filled with chicken, bacon, ham and egg. Still too tame? There’s the OMG, made with an unlikely Lakhwinder meets Luca combination of barbequed chicken, ham, eggs, chicken tikka and bacon.

Order the inventive pizzas. Easy and unpretentious, with generous desi curry toppings, they include a practical ‘half and half pizza’, making sharing easy, even with your pickiest friends.

3. Brownie Heaven on Swiggy

We have been treating ourselves to these brownies on ‘stressful days’ at work, worryingly often lately. They are freshly baked on order, and the delivery boy turns up with neat boxes of brownies, still warm and wrapped in that addictively comforting scent of dark chocolate. Started by Nishant Vijaykumar, who quit the cricket field for the kitchen at the age of 18 just last year, it was an instant hit. There is a wide variety of inventive flavours, from orange peel to filter coffee. It also offers a medley of top hits: white chocolate oreo brownies, for example. We have decided we like the classic best — especially when it’s straight out of the oven.

4. Ratna Café on Swiggy

I’ll keep this short. Filter coffee and ghee idlis. Enough said. The coffee is still hot when it’s delivered, in a cleverly-sealed plastic cup. It is powerfully fragrant and unapologetically dark. Also, tooth-achingly sweet — so, if you prefer less sugar, leave Swiggy instructions.

In the morning, order fluffy ghee podi idlis generously plastered with a flavoursome, grainy orange podi. After 3 p.m., call for vadais, fried to a perfect golden-brown and delivered with signature sambar.