Screen appeal

If there’s a movie filmed in and around Thiruvananthapuram (the numbers are few and far between these days, but that’s a tale for another day), there’s bound to be at least one shot, shot in sylvan Technopark. Shyamaprasad’s Ritu (2009) is one that comes to mind first, not least because the film is set in the backdrop of the IT industry. It was shot extensively in office spaces, parking lots and pantries inside Tejaswini building. Eagle-eyed film buffs might tell you how several scenes from Mammootty-starrer August 15 was shot at Park Centre, so too Mammootty-Suresh Gopi starrer, King and Commissioner. Certain scenes from Superman, a Jayaram film was also shot at Park Centre, in the early days of Technopark, before its neighbouring high rises, Tejaswini and Bhavani, came up. More recently, Mili, directed by the late Rajesh Pillai and starring Nivin Pauly and Amala Paul; Mohanlal-Priyadarsan combo’s Geethanjali; Mudhugavu, starring Suresh Gopi’s son Gokul Suresh, to name but a few, were also shot on campus. In fact, last week, Technopark authorities tell us that a Telugu film was being filmed on campus and almost every Sunday, there is some tele-serial shooting or the other too.

What is it that makes Technopark a popular filming destination? “There are very few places like Technopark in Kerala. The ambience within the campus, it’s wide avenues, neat greenery and modern, futuristic buildings are quite different to what we see in the city, so much so that it often doubles up as a ‘foreign’ location, particularly certain areas of the campus where there are no coconut trees! The driveway and porch of Park Centre is almost always a Police Commissioner’s or Collector’s office in films and the auditoriums inside become reel conference rooms, hospital rooms, reception halls and so on,” says Abhilash D.S., Asst. Manager (HR and Administration) at Park Centre, Technopark’s HQ, the go-to person to get permission for filming inside all three ‘phases’ of Technopark in the city and on it’s campus in Kollam. “Moreover, the campus is very quiet, safe and because entry is restricted, there won’t be much of a disturbance from outsiders. Also, much like you would find in a film city, there are extras at hand like changing rooms, bathrooms, and cafeterias, especially for the convenience of female artistes,” adds Abhilash.

Technopark’s tree-lined avenue from the main gate, it’s water tank, Park Centre and its pretty landscaped gardens, the Nila roundabout, atriums and/or office spaces of Bhavani, Tejaswini and Nila buildings, the sunlit Amphitheatre, basketball court, stadiums, and playing fields are the favourite backdrops for film crews. “Actually, there are many other spaces inside Technopark such as the campuses of Infosys, IBS, UST Global and the like, which have the potential to be filming locations but the MNCs usually don’t let it out for a variety of reasons. Only employees who want to make short films can access these campuses and that too only after taking, permission,” says Sarin, a senior software engineer, an actor and a member of Technopark’s Film Club.

As of now, filming is allowed only on Sundays, second Saturdays and public holidays. “The main campus of Technopark is working at full capacity at the moment. Film units would only get in the way of the thousands of employees and vice versa.

For instance, during the shoot of Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty, if I remember correctly, they wanted to recreate a traffic jam and brought in tens of cars. Imagine if it had been on a working day with the hundreds of cars of employees adding to the melee. Also, one of the last times there was a shoot on a working day, it was almost chaos and Mammootty, the star of the film, was not pleased and made it known!” says Abhilash. Also, ever since the hue and cry over Padasaram, a serial on Asianet, which showcased the landmark and symbols of Technopark and the supposed lifestyle of women techies, in particular, in bad light, Park authorities have clamped down on videography inside the campus without proper verification and written approval.

Technopark charges Rs. 20,000 per day for shooting inside campus for professional film crews, while techies who work on campus can do so for free but only after written permission from the authorities.

Shot in Technopark

Ritu

August 15

Mili

The King

King and Commissioner

Superman

Rain, Rain Come Again

Mudhugavu

Robinhood

Oru Naal Varum

Make-up Man

Bhargavacharitham Moonamkandam

Kanyakumari Express

Sandwich

The Truth

Baba Kalyani

Godman

Geethanjali

Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty

College Kumaran