Rider of the storm

She quit her job and moved to Mamallapuram. LIZ THOTTAN writes about how surfing has transformed this fishing community

There came a point in life, somewhere in 2010, where I felt stuck. Nothing made me happy. I started to hate weekends, which were the loneliest of days. I tried various ways to make my life interesting, nothing helped.

Sometime in 2013, a friend invited me to go to an expat party held by InterNations, Chennai chapter. There, I was introduced to a bunch of people who spoke about heading to Mamallapuram over the weekend to surf. Just to kill another weekend, I met with Shiju Jose, who was organising the event. That was the beginning of my journey.

Surfing on the Coromandel coast is still in its infancy. About seven years ago, travellers started to surf these waves.

When they left, some of them gave their boards to the local fishermen. Today, the point break at Mamallapuram has the most sought-after waves in the country during the peak period, which is between June and October. Surfers from all over the world move to this little fishing town to ride some of the most glorious waves in the ocean.

When I met Shiju on a summer morning on Othavadai Street, Mamallapuram, he introduced me to Joseph Anto Praveen (Joe as we fondly call him, is now my ‘soul friend’ in this town and partner at Eli and Joe’s Kitchen). He accommodated me in one of the rooms at his Silver Moon guest house, and I began my classes.

Various surf schools have sprung up along the ECR in the last few years. Kovalam alone has three: Covelong Point, Ocean Delight and Bay of Life. Mamallapuram has Mumu Surf School and Puducherry has Kallialay. The Kallialay boys are also the owners of Indi boards, a board-making factory in Auroville. Over the past few years, an increasing number of competitions have been held around the coast to encourage the sport. Murthy Megavan, Appu, Mukesh (fondly known as Mumu), Dharani, Santhosh Murthy, Samai, and Perceval are some of the top players of the ocean on this coast.

I began learning to surf with Mumu. After a brief introduction with a theory class, I carried my red beginner’s board over my head and headed out to the ocean with him to ride my first wave. On the board, I paddled away from the shore. With a small nudge from Mumu, I was up on the board riding my very first wave. It’s inexplicable: what that first ride feels like. There is an explosion of joy, power, and peace.

On my return to Chennai and the corporate world, my thoughts were in the ocean the whole week. I was back in Mahabs the following weekend, the next and the next. Within a few weeks, I fell in love with the small fishing village: the simplicity of the town, the community living, the soothing ocean and, of course, the surfing. Going back to Chennai every Monday morning was becoming a burden. After a lot of thought, I finally decided to give up the luxuries of the city and move permanently to this fishing village. Friends and family questioned my decision, but I was certain beyond doubt that I wanted to surf every day for the rest of my life.

I relocated to Mamallapuram in January 2015. At first, the locals thought it was just for a few months, but over the last 23 months, they have come to understand I’m here to stay. The welcome has been warm, from both the fishing as well as the surfing community. Six months into my surfing life, Dave Hearn of Temple Surfboards volunteered to make me my own board. Shaped by India’s first board shaper Santhosh Murthy, Temple Surfboards made their first long board for me. A 9’ 2” yellow bird, it’s the best board I have had so far.

Life changes drastically when you live in a little village by the sea. Clothes, shoes, bags, parties... none of these are a requirement any more. All I need is board shorts and T-shirts, a meal a day and a good night’s sleep to recover for the next day’s session in the ocean.

Over the years, I have travelled all over the world in search of the perfect wave: Italy, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bali, Philippines... But at the end of every holiday, I am happy to come back to the waves by the Shore Temple. I’m not the only one. When I began surfing, there were a maximum of 10 to 15 surfers on the waves on a Saturday morning. In just three years that number has gone up substantially to about 125 surfers at a time — at least 55 of whom stay for the three months.

Besides the locals, and the people who drive in from Chennai to surf, we have surfers from Hawaii, Reunion Islands, Maldives, Portugal, and Australia, who make Mamallapuram their temporary home between June and October. This year, we even had two superstars of cricket, Jonty Rhodes and Matthew Hayden amongst us, queuing in the line-up.

Today, practically every boy living in these fishing villages has taken to surfing. Mumu and Murthy (Covelong Point) encourage the younger kids by giving them free boards for practice. In the future, we will see great surfers emerging from these towns, as they are trained right from the age of three. Like Kamali from Mamallapuram. The niece of one of the best surfers, Santhosh Murthy, Kamali started surfing at the age of three and today at six, goes out to the ocean on her own, paddling and taking wave without anybody’s help. She will be a name to reckon with in the surfing world a decade from now.

Liz Thottan runs the newly-opened Eli and Joe’s Kitchen along with Joseph Anto Praveen in Mamallapuram. The restaurant, which overlooks the beach, has a revolving menu based on fresh ingredients, often sourced right from the sea. Crowd favourites range from steak to fish in raw mango.

Address: 112 A, Karunkuliamman Street, Fisherman’s Colony, Mamallapuram. Contact Eli and Joe’s Kitchen on Facebook for details or reservations. A meal for two costs about Rs. 1,000.