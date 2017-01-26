Remembering Shankar Menon

Shankar Menon, former director of Taj Group of hotels in South India and executive committee member of the Hotel Federation of South India, passed away on January 22 in the city.

Menon was the first general manager of Taj Coromandel in 1947. He also spearheaded an expansion of the Taj Group in South India and overseas.

Menon went on to establish several hotels and resorts during his career spanning 40 years, including the Taj hotels in Kochi, Kumarakom, Varkala, Madurai, Sri Lanka, and the Kumarakom Lake Resort, Heritage Madurai and Hilton Chennai.

He graduated from Madras University and holds an MBA from Indiana University and a Masters degree in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from Cornell University and Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management at University of Houston. He was among the first graduates at the latter.

During his career, Menon held key positions in various professional bodies, such as executive committee member of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), member of Hotel Classification Committee, vice president – South India Hotels and Restaurants Association and even part of the inspection committee of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World.