Read, sculpt, heal

The seventh edition of The Hindu Lit for Life offers something interesting for everyone. For those who want to listen to eminent speakers, there is a range of panel discussions, speeches and conversations about books, politics, food, music and more. But what about those who want something to do? They can check out the workshops that will be conducted over the three days of the festival. Here is a quick peek at what’s on offer:

January 14 10 a.m. to Noon: Crystal Healing by Bindu Maira No. of participants: 30 Fee: Rs. 1,000

In this session, we will work with different frequencies of light and crystals. You will also learn how to draw light into yourselves to help you manifest all that you desire and heal on an everyday basis.

New Delhi-based Bindu Maira has been a professional Tarot card reader, crystal healer, and life coach for 15 years.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: The Five Faces of Translation by Mini Krishnan

No. of participants: 30

Fee: Rs. 1,000

This workshop of translated writings, (fiction, poetry and memoirs), which is open to anyone who knows two languages, is about carrying the unsaid into the target language, and will range between commentaries by the resource person, bilingual readings by authors and translators and written exercises by the participants.

Mini Krishnan is Consultant, Publishing (Oxford University Press)

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appreciating the Sculptural Tradition of India by Chithra Madhavan

No. of participants: 30

Fee: Rs. 1,000

A look at the origin and development of stone and metal sculpture in India, the various styles of sculpture and the nuances that need to be noticed to appreciate this tradition.

Chithra Madhavan, Ph.D., is the author of seven books on various aspects of heritage and culture in South India, and is a guest faculty at institutions such as Kalakshetra Foundation and the Asian College of Journalism.

January 15

10 a.m. to Noon: Shakespeare and Bollywood by Jonathan Gil Harris

No. of participants: 30

Fee: Rs. 1,000

What is it about Shakespeare’s writing that has proved so congenial to adaptation in recent Hindi cinema? Paying attention to the idea of “masala” as mixture — mixed genres, mixed audiences, mixed locations, mixed languages — Harris will tease out the unexpected Shakespearean qualities of Hindi cinema and the masala qualities of Shakespeare.

Jonathan Gil Harris is Dean of Academic Affairs and Professor of English at Ashoka University. The author of the best-selling The First Firangis (2015), he is also President of Shakespeare Society of India and author of six books on Shakespeare and his contemporaries. His articles on Shakespeare and Hindi cinema form the basis of his book-in-progress, Masala Shakespeare.

10 a.m. to Noon The Seeing Eye … Ways of Seeing by Sharan Apparao

No. of participants: 30

Fee: Rs. 1,000

This workshop is about shifting your visual paradigm. The process of thinking differently and setting yourself apart will be the objective of this session.

Sharan Apparao, one of India’s most well-known curators and promoters of art, has worked with contemporary art for over three decades. Since her first presentation of art in 1983, she has made Chennai an established destination for the discerning collector through Apparao Galleries, located in Chennai, Delhi and Gurgaon.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Sculpting the text by Pralayan

No. of participants: 30

Fee: Rs. 1,000

A theatre workshop based on the experiences of the Open-Air Political theatre. Pralayan is a pioneering theatre personality who is spearheading the modern theatre movement with a major emphasis on open-air performances in Tamil Nadu. The founder and convener of Chennai Kalai Kuzhu, he has written, facilitated and directed over 50 open-air plays and 23 proscenium plays.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Metaphors that move minds by Pradeep Chakravarthy

No. of participants: 30

Fee: Rs. 1,000

Note: Participants have to bring their own writing material

The devotional verses on six temples in Chennai, composed between the 5th and 12th centuries, are rich in metaphors that describe the villages that eventually became Madras. The master class will read the metaphors, explore why the images they evoke continue to be powerful and how metaphors can be created today using the same principles.

Pradeep has always been passionate about Tamil Nadu’s history and heritage, and pioneered and curated two-day tours to explore local culture, cuisine, and art and architecture. He explores the complex interconnections between art, architecture, economics, politics and geography, and brings learnings from history into his work as a leadership development expert and coach.

January 16

10 a.m. to Noon: How Do You Read A Film? By Sudhish Kamath

No. of participants: 30

Fee: Rs. 1,000

Does the average movie buff read films differently from critics? Do you read films differently if you are a storyteller yourself? Between film appreciation and criticism lies an often ignored aspect of cinema: Film reading. This two-hour workshop will attempt to change the way you read films.

Sudhish Kamath has independently written, directed and produced four feature films. He’s also a film critic and former journalist with 21 years of experience, including 16 years at The Hindu. He is currently working on a book on Rajinikanth for HarperCollins and an untitled international collaboration with South African actor-photographer Elsa Bleda and Japanese producer-actor Allen Ai.

10 a.m. to Noon: The Women Storytelling Salon

No. of participants: 80

Fee: Rs. 1,000

Have you ever wondered how a writer becomes a writer? What are the stories of women who tell stories (fiction and non-fiction) as a profession? The Women’s Storytelling Salon creates and documents these stories. It provides a multi-generational platform for women to share stories with each other. It documents stories of women’s accomplishments, so that women are recognised for their contributions in this world.

Nandini Oomman is a Founding Curator of The Women’s Storytelling Salon. She is fascinated by the art and science of storytelling, even when she is being a global health and development specialist or a policy wonk in Washington, DC, and around the world. She has over 20 years of public health research, programme and policy experience.

Nandini has a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from McGill University, and a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Anyone over 18 years of age can register for these workshops. To register, go to www.thehindu.com/

tickets2017