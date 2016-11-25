Raise your hand if you are angry

The petition in the Supreme Court asking for a ban on triple talaq and polygamy has had one excellent fallout. Muslim thinkers are getting together for conversations on these issues, both among themselves and with the larger community, and nothing could be more useful than this.

The meetings bring together representatives of various aspects of the debate: religious, cultural, political, social work, and legal. As a comparative outsider, I probably bring just one advantage: I have the luxury to focus solely on the big picture — gender-just attitudes to women, regardless of religion or community, social or economic background.

From that lens, I must say the tone of the debates sometimes sounds bleak. Women and the challenges they face are sidelined, and the talk descends rapidly into politics, empty rhetoric and condescending assurances saying ‘of course we care’.

It is clear that a majority of women affected by, or appalled by, triple talaq and polygamy are eager to see them go. It is also clear that an entrenched patriarchy will try to block any reform initiative by claiming that it is the thin edge of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The truth is, triple talaq and polygamy exist, with powerful religious sanction that places them well above the pale of the law. Yet, conservatives and so-called liberals don’t grapple with these very real evils. They loop back over and over again to the UCC threat, which can actually be quickly doused if and when it flares up.

It is right to be suspicious of this Government’s new-found concern for women’s rights, but it is important to see that the near-total absence of any reforms has forced Muslim women to grab at straws. To make Islam in India gender-just they believe, rightly, that they must wrest the initiative now.

Community leaders don’t appear to get this urgency. On the one hand are the conservative and religious voices, who are content to reiterate that the Koran protects women, without talking about the havoc its misinterpretation wreaks or, even more important, discussing its codification to prevent further misinterpretation. On the other hand, you have the moderate Muslim male who agrees that much is wrong but is uncomfortable if the women show too much reformist zeal. He would rather they just waited patiently — as they have for the last 30 years — till something is done for them. Why ruffle the mullahs?

How different are these voices from anybody anywhere who seeks to perpetuate patriarchal power structures? They mouth the same, tired words — so empty of intent they could be fairy dust.

But what really makes me angry are the pernicious interventions from so-called liberals. As with all religions, Islam in India must go through its own process of introspection and reform, and this cause is certainly not helped by activists declaiming that Muslim women should not worry because Hindu and Christian women have many problems too. What sort of puerile, self-defeating reasoning is that? They pit it as some sort of childish video game between two religions, when we all know that patriarchy is the only villain here, whether purveyed by mullahs or pundits.

Here’s an audience full of young and impressionable men and women. Here are concerned people trying to figure out how best to tackle festering issues that cause misery to many thousands of Muslim women in India. It is the height of irresponsibility to address this gathering simply to say that Hindu women also get thrown out by husbands, so Muslim women need not complain. That the law against domestic violence has not prevented wife-battering, so why bother with a law that bans triple talaq. It displays a degree of insensitivity and frivolity that cannot be justified.

If you want to know why I am dismayed, let me describe how this particular seminar concluded. When at the end, one speaker asked the large gathering of Muslim women in the audience to raise their hands if they were unhappy, there was dead silence. Not one hand went up. The presiding officer turned around and said calmly that the women were afraid of being identified. That one moment told me more than the previous one hour had.