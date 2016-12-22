People of the sea

Why do people who visit Mamallapuram keep coming back? I have often posed this question to many of the foreigners who stay here for the winter. Most of them come back to visit the fishing community, whom they consider family. In small towns like Mamallapuram, the doors are always open to visitors. You will be welcomed with a hug and smile; not to mention a hearty meal, which if you refuse, will offend your hosts.

It’s the love of the fishermen that draws visitors back again and again. Alfonso Arias, a surfer friend, would visit Mahabs every weekend from Delhi. A couple of years ago, he had to relocate to Mexico for work. The last weekend he was here was his farewell. I can never forget how he teared-up. He said he will miss this town because he can stroll about barefoot and shirtless and no one would judge him.

The people of Mahabs often tug at my heartstrings. Recently, when a couple of boys scraped my car while reversing theirs, fishermen sleeping nearby made sure they paid for the damage. In the morning, I was pleasantly surprised when these men gave me the Rs. 2,000 they had collected. I see such small acts of kindness in this town everyday. I have never felt safer and more at home anywhere else as much as here.

Mondays and Tuesdays are my holidays from Eli’s Kitchen. On these days, my neighbours offer me breakfast or some fish and stop by to chit-chat. Nele Van Impe, a Spanish lady who runs a homestay back home, visits the town for four months every year. She has an adopted family in a village closeby and also takes care of the basic needs of many families that live around. This year, her goal is to build a well and set up some water pumps for a village.

Carlisle, the tall German whom you will find gracing the steps of Eli’s Kitchen, has been a resident of Mahabs for four years now. He fell in love with the fishermen and their simplicity and is also an avid fisherman himself. He runs a factory for his and their survival.

Mamallapuram has hundreds of cafés within a distance of half a kilometre from each other. The beach is where the fishermen mend their boats, twine their nets, and spend the night during extreme summers. What is admirable is that these fishermen will never disturb a tourist. They mind their own business, but if you strike a conversation with them, they have many interesting tales to share.

They are extremely proud and possessive of their little town. Some of the long-staying expats of Mahabs are Dave Hearn of Temple Surfboards, Aine Edwards of Aine Edwards Consultancy, and John Degler from the United States, who works extensively with the Irula community in and around the town. On most weekends, I wake up to the roaring sound of bikes. With a beautiful coastline and a world-class road, men and their machines are a constant sight by the many cafés. They end their rides with breakfast and a hot cappuccino.

Keeping true to its heritage, most families here are stone carvers besides being fishermen. One can still find men sculpting away in and around Othavadai Street. Some of them also offer crash courses for those interested.

The community lifestyle of the town came to its rescue in the aftermath of the cyclone Vardah that hit Chennai on December 12. There was no electricity or network, and hardly any water for a week. There was absolute cooperation and concern for one another among the people. Everyone pitched in to fetch water or support one another with food and basic needs. Able-bodied men took out their bikes to far-fetched pumps and wells and brought water to the homes of senior citizens.

I live on the first floor, and every time a water lorry came in, someone or the other would leave a can or two filled with water at my doorstep. Despite all this, in the evenings, the streets were lit with the karthigai lamps. When the power was finally restored after a week, it was welcomed with shouts of joy, with people dancing on the streets and the sound of the water motor in every household. Lessons learnt: Resilience, a sense of living in the moment, and taking pleasure in the simple joys of life.

Game for cappuccino?

Freshly ’n’ Hot, owned by Joe, is a café on Othavadai Cross Street. It’s the only café that owns a cappuccino machine, with a charming, funny, and friendly host. Joe is always ready to help tourists with information.

Yoga by the sea

Rosemary from Butter Ball/Burger shack offers yoga classes from 6 a.m. The classes end with sunset yoga on the rooftop.

To meet and read

Apollo Book store on Othavadai Street is a destination for meeting people. Apollo has a collection of books that any traveller would like to read on a holiday. The owner has recently expanded the store.