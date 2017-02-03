Of spectatorship, privacy and dissent

more-in

Queen-size to be staged early next week is a production that

poses questions and also makes a compelling argument. It is a choreographic response to article 377, created by dancer-choreographer Mandeep Raikhy. The event hosted by Queer Campus in the city is presented by Sandbox Collective. ‘Queen-size’ has had shows in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati, Imphal, Aizwal, Shillong, Pune and Bangalore. It is a choreographic exploration that takes the form of a detailed study of the intimacy between two men and poses questions around spectatorship, privacy and dissent

Tell us about ‘Queen-size’, a choreographic response to article 377. Does it pose any questions as the scenes unfold?

The work poses questions around morality, legality and spectatorship. It invites the audience into an intimate space of a bedroom and closely encounter the intimacy between two male bodies. The biggest question that is posed with this piece is whether the intimacy by the two bodies, along with their sweat, tiredness, breath and effort, make a compelling argument against the archaic law that controls private and consensual desire?

What was the trigger for it?

The piece was triggered by Nishit Saran’s article ‘Why My Bedroom Habits are your Business’, first published in Indian Express in 2000. I revisited the article in 2015. At a time of cultural censorship, intolerance, award wapsi and raging debates on nationalism in many key universities across the country, Nishit’s article seemed like a compelling starting point for a work that would bring private matters out into the public realm and allow me as an individual to assert my identity as a queer artist.

Who are the other dancers involved in the project?

Lalit Khatana and Parinay Mehra are the two performers of the work. I have worked with them previously on a many other projects.

Was it easy to choreograph ‘Queen-size’? What were the challenges?

Although it had a clear starting point, ‘Queen-size’ was a particularly challenging project for me. The biggest challenge for me was to look beyond provocation and protest and tune into what the craft available to me, i.e. choreography, had to offer. How does the body in performance protest differently than say a protest march or a newspaper article? What can dance become the language of resistance? How does art transcend the literal and make a familiar image unfamiliar again? What is the relationship between the political and the aesthetic? These were some of the questions I dealt with whilst constructing the work over a period of four months.

What was the feedback to the shows in Delhi and north-east?

The feedback has been wonderfully complex. Some have loved it to the point of tears. Some have stayed and helped us dismantle the set and pack it, some have left mid-way, while the others have gushed and written about it. While some entered the room warily and left looking transformed, others left with millions of confusing questions. Some have even come out of the closet in a conversation after the show.

The special thing is that the audience’s gaze is part of the work. One can look at others watch the work. One can look at others looking at us while we watch the work. One can watch the performers. The performers look at us. It’s in the looking that questions around morality, privacy, dissent and viewership get asked.

Has the project faced any opposition because of its content?

Not yet. The work had not been disrupted by anyone yet. Fingers crossed.

Are you planning any other new work?

I take two years to make a work. I have a year and a half left!

(Hosted by Queer Campus, Queen-size will be staged at Lamakaan on February 8)