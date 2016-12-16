Of memories, Superman, watches and talent

DUJANA KADEEJA ASHRAF

Medical student, 21

What is your most prized possession?

Memories.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Travel around the world trying out new food, exploring new places and cultures.

Your biggest fear?

Losing my family.

What does happiness mean to you?

Unlimited fun with friends.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing. I think life wouldn’t have been exciting without the adventures in it.

SHARATH MATHEW

Structural Engineer, 24

What is your most prized possession?

My first watch, a Swatch, gifted by my dad.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

It would be to make India a more developed country than the United States.

Your biggest fear?

Fear of losing my loved ones.

What does happiness mean to you?

Happiness means to travel a lot around the world.

If you could what would you undo?

So far no need to undo anything.

JACOB SHAWN

Musician, 25

What is your most prized possession?

My talents.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

Maybe for a million more wishes.

Your biggest fear?

Not being at my full potential and not leaving a positive mark on this chaotic earth.

What does happiness mean to you?

Happiness is making music and seeing your work impact others.

If you could, what would you undo?

Nothing, because it’s whatever you go through in life that makes you who you are.

IJAZ SHANAVAS

Techie, 25

What is your most prized possession?

My life as the youngest child in the family!

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

A time machine with superman abilities.

Your biggest fear?

That something would happen to my family.

What does happiness mean to you?

True happiness is when you have full control of you life.

If you could, what would you undo?

I would undo the fights I have had with my friends.