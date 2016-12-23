Of letting go, dreams, spiders and pet dogs

HARIPRASAD R.

Medical student, 19

What is your most prized possession?

Family and friends mean the world to me.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

I genuinely wish my singing sounded less cringe-worthy.

Your biggest fear?

An untimely letting go of loved ones.

What does happiness mean to you?

Having good food in the company of my favourite people.

If you could, what would you undo?

All occasions when I ignored my gut feelings and things took a turn for the worse.

SAJNA ALI

Software engineer, 30

What is your most prized possession?

My parents.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

That everyone be happy and our planet be always green and healthy.

Your biggest fear?

Heights. I’m trying to conquer it, step by step.

What does happiness mean to you?

Doing everything I ever dreamt of doing.

If you could what would you undo?

I wish I had not met certain people.

MALAVIKA ANNA RAMACHANDRAN

Mathematics lecturer, 23

What is your most prized possession?

My family.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To give myself the ability to sing or draw.

Your biggest fear?

Spiders and relationships.

What does happiness mean to you?

Innocent smiles on people’s faces

If you could what would you undo?

I have learned a lot from my past mistakes. So I don’t want to undo anything.

SWATHI SURESH

Engineer, 27

What is your most prized possession?

My doggies, Buddy and Junior.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

I wish I could control time.

Your biggest fear?

Death by fire.

What does happiness mean to you?

Open roads and friends.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing at all.