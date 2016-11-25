Of art, Manchester United, family and smile

SHRUTHI VIJAYAN

Doctor and television hostess, 28

Shruthi Vijayan

What is your most prized possession?

The people I can call mine, my art and my books.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

That the generation would gather the courage to follow their dreams, and not feel the need to conform to norms that society sets for them.

Your biggest fear?

Failure.

What does happiness mean to you?

When someone says a heartfelt thank you or when someone smiles because of me.

If you could what would you undo?

Those moments when I lacked courage.

AJAY MATHEW THOMAS

Entrepreneur, 23

Ajay Mathew Thomas

What is your most prized possession?

My Fastrack watch from 2006.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Play for Manchester United.

Your biggest fear?

Being lonely.

What does happiness mean to you?

Experiencing new things and making memories.

If you could what would you undo?

Not listen to my dream-killers.

VINAYKRISHNAN BIJU

Businessman, 24

Vinaykrishnan Biju

What is your most prized possession?

My faith.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To be a professional footballer.

Your biggest fear?

Loneliness.

What does happiness mean to you?

My family.

If you could what would you undo?

College relationships.

NIKHIL ARAVIND

Medical student, 21

Nikhil Aravind

What is your most prized possession?

My conscience.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

To have the ability to see the best in anything.

Your biggest fear?

Death by drowning.

What does happiness mean to you?

Lighting up the faces of my loved ones with my smile.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing. I have taken wrong decisions, but life has to be a mix of right and wrong things.