Living in dual realities

A speaker named Harari says, “You can never convince a chimpanzee to give you a banana by promising him, ‘... after you die, you’ll go to chimpanzee heaven where you’ll receive lots and lots of bananas for your good deeds. So now give me this banana.’ No chimpanzee will ever believe such a story. Only humans believe such stories, which is why we control the world, whereas the chimpanzees are locked up in zoos and research laboratories.”

Now if you think that is the beginning of a theistic conversation, you must listen to the next idea as told by historian Yuval Noah Harari, “…money is not an objective reality; it has no objective value. Take…the dollar bill…it has no value. You cannot eat it, you cannot drink it, you cannot wear it. But then came along these master storytellers — the big bankers, the finance ministers, the prime ministers — and they tell us a very convincing story: ‘Look, you see this green piece of paper? It is actually worth 10 bananas.’ And if I believe it, and you believe it, and everybody believes it, it actually works. I can take this worthless piece of paper, go to the supermarket, give it to a complete stranger whom I’ve never met before, and get, in exchange, real bananas which I can actually eat. This is something amazing. You could never do it with chimpanzees. Chimpanzees trade, of course: ‘Yes, you give me a coconut, I'll give you a banana. That can work. But, you give me a worthless piece of paper and you expect me to give you a banana? No way! What do you think I am, a human’?”

Both the above examples are actually to say that humans make up stories in which they all collectively believe. “All other animals use their communication system only to describe reality. A chimpanzee may say, ‘Look! There's a lion, let's run away!’ Humans, in contrast, use their language not merely to describe reality, but also to create new realities, fictional realities,” says Harari and continues, “…if you take me and a chimpanzee and put us together on some lonely island, and we had to struggle for survival… I would definitely place my bet on the chimpanzee, not on myself.”

If physical prowess and objective reality define the animal, Harari leads you into another imaginary situation, “…what would happen if 100,000 chimpanzees walked into Oxford Street? There would be complete madness.” But if you replaced the chimps with humans, they may shop, hold hands and walk about amiably and do business…The reason says Harari is, “…humans are the only animals that can cooperate both flexibly and in very large numbers…there are other animals — like the social insects, the bees, the ants — that can cooperate in large numbers, but they don't do so flexibly. Their cooperation is very rigid. There is basically just one way in which a beehive can function. Other animals, like the social mammals — the wolves, the elephants, the dolphins, the chimpanzees — they can cooperate much more flexibly, but they do so only in small numbers, because cooperation among chimpanzees is based on intimate knowledge, one of the other. I'm a chimpanzee and you're a chimpanzee, and I want to cooperate with you. I need to know you personally.”

Humans combine the two abilities, says Harari and cooperate both flexibly and still do so in very large numbers is us, “We humans control the world because we live in a dual reality. All other animals live in an objective reality…We humans also live in an objective reality. But over the centuries, we have constructed on top of this objective reality a second layer of fictional reality, And what is amazing is that as history unfolded, this fictional reality became more and more powerful so that today, the most powerful forces in the world are these fictional entities…”

Because we are able to weave stories to create fictional realities and because we can work as a group, we are able to believe in them and create alternative realities for ourselves…Remember we heard a talk a few weeks ago about finding ecstasy in alternative reality? One piece of the large jigsaw seems to fit.

